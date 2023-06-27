Stonehaus Farms is in the process of expanding its services from tours and promoting a healthy, sustainable lifestyle by dipping its toes into philanthropy.

Stonehaus Farms, now Stonehaus Farms & Event Centre, is located on 10 acres on Forsynthia Drive off U.S. 58, began in 1998 as a tax write-off for longtime accountants Elliott and Connie Stone but has grown into much more as the years have gone by, Elliott Stone said.

After researching different animals, the couple decided to start with llamas, goats and chickens along with looking into ways to grow and store food in sustainable ways. They started a small garden and began studying freezing, canning, dehydrating.

Over the years, Stonehaus has grown and developed, gaining a larger variety of animals, a new method of food storage with freeze drying and by sharing their knowledge with the greater public through classes.

A building that used to be a tractor barn is now a dairy farm. It has a room for cheese making classes and out the back door is where the goats are kept and milked.

The farm offers classes for making mozzarella, Gouda, Swiss and ricotta cheeses using milk from Homestead Creamery. They also offer classes that teach how to make candles or soy based soap, how to use herbs for culinary or medical purposes and on animal husbandry.

Connie Stone is a cordon bleu chef and cheese monger, which allows her to teach both the cheese and herb classes.

Stonehaus also houses events for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, family gatherings and more where guests can come out and get the full farm experience.

They have a rooster refuge for roosters that have been dumped by people, along with a large variety of other animals including: peahens, peacocks, emus, regular chickens, Sumatra chickens, a heritage turkey, ducks, rabbits, pheasants, llamas, horses, goats and more.

The farm has grow beds for different plants, herbs and crops but any weeds or greenery that grows around the grow beds are harvested to be fed to the birds as a supplement to their feed or eaten by ducks.

“There’s a lot of what everyone calls weeds that are very, very healthy and nutritious herbs,” Elliott Stone said. “Such as plantains, dock and burdock, rosemary, wild wheat, all kinds of grasses, broadleaf, spectrum plants, cabbages, kale.”

But after a building expansion is completed — there will be a whole new aspect to the farm.

Elliott Stone said when he and his wife began talking about what they call “the lost arts” including people growing their own food and making their own medicine they came to a realization.

“We realized that there were more lost arts than just farming lost arts,” Stone said. “Such as the fine arts.”

“No one, hardly at all, teaches music anymore. Drama, art, dance — all of these are going away for electronic forms, AI, you name it,” he added. “The forum of learning an instrument or learning dance is starting to wane.”

He added that even when you find someone who can teach those arts, it typically comes at a high cost to the person wanting to learn.

“They are designed typically for folks who have enough money to pay $50 for a half an hour class,” he said. This new initiative at the farm would work around that.

Friends of Stonehaus is the name of the Stones’ new nonprofit that will arrange lessons in dance, music, art and drama including storytelling, children’s theater and more.

Children that show an “interest and passion” for a certain art form, Stonehaus will fund lessons with a quality instructor that will take place in a newly built building located at the farm for a duration of 90 days.

“If that child has enough passion, well, he may find himself the proud owner of a piano in about 90 days,” Stone added. “Or a saxophone, or a clarinet” or whatever instrument they seek lessons in.

Stone said they plan to fund the nonprofit partly by holding events at the farm, one of which will be an authentic, farm-to-table Octoberfest event.

For more information visit stonehausfarms.net.