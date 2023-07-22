The Stoneleigh Estate offers the unique opportunity for guests to be transported into Martinsville and Henry County’s past.

The home, situated on just over 50 acres of land, was originally built in 1929 for furniture executive and later Gov. Thomas B. Stanley and his family. Stanley was born in Spencer in 1890 and married Anne Pocahontas Bassett.

Bassett was the daughter of Bassett Furniture co-founder John D. Bassett and Stanley worked for his father-in-law until 1924 when he founded Stanley Furniture in what would become the Stanleytown area.

Stanley served in the Virginia House of Delegates, becoming Speaker of the House, before being elected to Congress. In 1953 he was elected governor of Virginia and kept his Stanelytown home, now called Stoneleigh Estate, while living in the Executive Mansion in Richmond.

During his time as governor, Stanley became one of the architects of Virginia's state policy of "massive resistance" to school desegregation following the Supreme Court's Brown v. Board decision. The 1956 Stanley Plan, enacted by his successor, resulted in some public schools being closed. Federal and state courts ruled the plan was unconstitutional and schools reopened, though it was years before Virginia schools were fully desegregated. Stanley died in 1970.

After his widow Anne Stanley died in the late 1970s the home was partially sold and donated to Ferrum College.

It was used for events, weddings and wedding support parties before being sold multiple times to different private owners. The Sullivan family bought the property in 2017 and since then have lived in the home in trips no longer than six months while renting it out for use while they are at home in Australia.

While the family is away, the property is managed by Cindy Edgerton and any events held at the estate are managed by Julie Wells.

The driveway up to the estate home opens to a brick and concrete driveway centered in front of the house lined with shrubs. The exterior of the house has a mixture of more rustic bricks that are accented with traditional red bricks around the windowsills and around base of the home.

The large wooden front door is a statement piece in and of itself with carved details including a an intricate portion at the top that displays Stanley’s initials, T. B. H., and the year the home was built among a pattern of leaves and acorns.

The foyer inside the front door has a slate floor, a sprawling wooden staircase to the second level of the home, and branches into different areas of the house.

A hallway off the front foyer that leads to the backyard of the house has a wall full of photos of Stanley during his time as governor, including photos with the late Queen of England, various presidents and other significant moments in his career.

The library features even more detailed wood carvings on the walls, floor to ceiling curtains, shelves filled with books, a fireplace and old fashioned window screens that unravel from the top of the window to hook at the bottom of the frame.

The formal dining room has a light blue ceiling which has a chandelier in the center over the dining table, a fireplace and a table with eight chairs.

A wall that used to separate the kitchen from the family dining area was removed by previous owners when staff was no longer kept to prepare meals for the family in the home. This allows what used to be the formal family dining room to appear more as a breakfast nook that is attached to the kitchen.

Through the kitchen are now two bedrooms that used to be the staff housing, an elevator that is no longer in use and the original laundry chutes that would have been used by house staff. Because of the original use of those rooms by staff there is access to all levels of the home which made work easier and quicker.

The music room of the estate features plaster ceiling details, a yellowish green velvet wallpaper in a leaf print, a chandelier, plus seating, an entertainment system and a wall of windows that look out to the backyard and the gardens it contains.

The gardens in the back of the home were donated by landscape architect Charles Gillette who also designed the gardens at the Executive Mansion in Richmond.

The original design had rows of English boxwood trees but were replanted with American boxwoods and other more maintenance free trees that ended up allowing the garden space to be more event friendly in the long run, Edgerton said.

“You can just see from one end to the other and people just couldn’t see the hardscape,” she added. This includes a koi pond, built in benches and brickwork throughout the gardens.

The basement features a room with a wall covered in documents that pertain to Stanley and the history of the house, including invitations to events from influential figures, blueprints to the house, original photos of how the house was designed when the Stanley family lived in it, information about the ownership of the home over the years and more.

There is also what used to be the billiards room which has original brick flooring, a fireplace, stained glass windows in animal designs and other historical items pertaining to the house that make the room feel like it belongs in a museum.

The second and third floors mainly contain the bedrooms and bathrooms of the home, eight in total. Each bathroom was originally designed to be a different color including one that was pink and teal, one that was pink and brown and another that was periwinkle and yellow.

Some of the bathrooms have been redone in white tile, but a few remain the original tile. And though the toilets have since been replaced, they used to match the colors of the bathroom themes.

Many of the surrounding houses originally belonged to Stanley’s children but Edgerton said none of his direct descendants still live in the homes. The Stoneleigh Estate is rentable through Airbnb, which allows guests to experience the estate and the local history it contains.

“Right now it’s quite the unique situation where its privately owned and taken care of … but the community can still use it,” Edgerton said. Though the Sullivans haven’t talked about selling the home — Edgerton added that she doesn’t know how long the estate will be this accessible to the public.