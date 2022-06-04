Stop the Violence and Say No to Drugs Walkathon

About four dozen people participated in the Say No to Drugs and Stop the Violence Walkathon Saturday in uptown Martinsville, starting at the Big Chair parking lot and ending at Baldwin Park.

“We’re just trying to reach out to the community and let them know we’re concerned,” said Anthea Barbour, one of the organizers and the owner of Ann’s Kitchen.

“The police can’t do it all by themselves,” Reach Out Apostolic Church Pastor Lorenzo Hall said. He added that the walk is intended to bring awareness to the area that “we have a serious problem” and something needs to be done about it.

“My life, my family, my home is here,” Hall said. “We need to come more together as a community” and provide a voice about being more kind and gentle as opposed to the violence that has been so prevalent.

The event was organized by Streetribe Design owner Alexir Hairston, LaDonna M. Hairston from Performance 276, First Baptist Church East Martinsville Pastor Charles Whitfield, Irisburg District Supervisor Garrett L. Dillard, Kuntry Boyz Tires & More owner Tamon Nibblet, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles, Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty, Barbour and Hall.

“This is important,” Joanie Petty said. The purpose of the walk is to “bring awareness around recovery” from alcohol and drug abuse and to promote recovery, mental health and healing in our community, she added.

Petty said that walks like this have been done before in the area, but not through uptown as this one was.

“People want to show off because it’s important,” she said. The walk was visible throughout uptown Martinsville with the signs carried by walkers clearly showing the cause for which they were walking.

Petty said that this walk is important specifically in this area because of the high rates of overdose and the effect they have on our community. “We’re in a place where we’ve seen acts of violence that have taken lives,” she said.

Without the efforts to make this area safer and healthier, all the revitalization efforts that are being undertaken presently will be useless, she added.

She said that the event was spearheaded by organizations around Martinsville but also by certain families which have had experiences and been affected by drug abuse and violence.

There were multiple members of the Martinsville City Police Department out for the walk in support of the cause, Petty said, showing their support of the cause that affects their lives every time they are at work.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge made signs for the walkers to carry through Martinsville to showcase the cause of the walk. Some of the signs said: “Drug abuse hurts”; “Recovery is a lifetime choice”; “Create peace—stop violence”; “We are all a work in progress”; “Love your neighbor”; “Be the change”; “Love is love”; “Hope;” “End gun violence”; “Speak”; “We want to spread love”; “Mental health matters” and “Love.”

After the walk, which ended at Baldwin Memorial Park, speakers shared their stories with the crowd: Kay Moorehead, to talk about her son who had overdosed; Kaleshia Payne, to talk about her son who was killed at a club in Danville; Keith Owens of Piedmont Community Services, providing literature about the cause; and Christopher Wilson, who had been pardoned after being in prison for 18 years.

There was also music from Small Town Orchestra, a car show and free food and beverages offered.

