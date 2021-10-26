Storm drains in city draw attention from clean water enthusiasts

Although the Smith River meanders through Martinsville, you may not realize that the water collected from storm drains throughout the city also empties into the Smith untreated.

Last week, members of the Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club and teens from the Boys & Girls Club marked 12 of those drains with the inscription "No Dumping - Drains to River" to increase public awareness of proper drain use, how storm drains empty water directly to the river and how storm drains affect the health and ecosystem of the Smith River and local streams and waterways.

"This is the first of three Rotary Club events that will bring awareness and inspire clean water in Martinsville and Henry," said Denny Casey of the Rotary Club of Martinsville in a release by Dan River Basin Association (DRBA). "This event will bring immediate attention to the fact that what we put down storm drains ends up in the Smith River; there are no filters between the drains and the waterways."

The next event, which will happen in the spring, will be winners of the student art contest painting their artwork on select drains in the city. A third event, in May, will be the installation of permanent medallions uptown to remind people that the storm drains empty in the Smith River.