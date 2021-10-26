Storm drains in city draw attention from clean water enthusiasts

Although the Smith River meanders through Martinsville, you may not realize that the water collected from storm drains throughout the city also empties into the Smith untreated.
Last week, members of the Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club and teens from the Boys & Girls Club marked 12 of those drains with the inscription "No Dumping - Drains to River" to increase public awareness of proper drain use, how storm drains empty water directly to the river and how storm drains affect the health and ecosystem of the Smith River and local streams and waterways.
"This is the first of three Rotary Club events that will bring awareness and inspire clean water in Martinsville and Henry," said Denny Casey of the Rotary Club of Martinsville in a release by Dan River Basin Association (DRBA). "This event will bring immediate attention to the fact that what we put down storm drains ends up in the Smith River; there are no filters between the drains and the waterways."
The next event, which will happen in the spring, will be winners of the student art contest painting their artwork on select drains in the city. A third event, in May, will be the installation of permanent medallions uptown to remind people that the storm drains empty in the Smith River.
In addition to the Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Martinsville and the Henry County Rotary Club, the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge and the DRBA joined forces to bring awareness to the need to protect the water of the Smith River in Uptown Martinsville. The program was initiated by DRBA, embraced by the local Rotary clubs and funded by a grant from Rotary International with matching funds from all three local clubs, the release states.
Thirteen teens and 10 Rotary Club members participated in the storm-drain marking. DRBA’s Virginia Program Manager Brian Williams provided the volunteer helpers with information, supplies and materials and identified in partnership with Jeff Gauldin from the City of Martinsville which storm drains would be marked.
“This project will leave a lasting impression on our teens,” stated Joanie Petty, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, the release stated. “Working side-by-side with leaders in service like our local Rotary Clubs and Dan River Basin Association staff shows our teens that people are committed to protecting the environment and that they can be a part of the bigger picture of creating positive change in their hometown.
"When the teens came back from marking the storm drains, I could see that they all felt a sense of pride in the work they had done and they learned that anything we put on the ground can easily contaminate our drinking water and rivers after it rains.”
Storms drains work by diverting rainwater and melting snow into nearby bodies of water, the DRBA release said. Every time it rains, water runs off of roofs and into the street, unfortunately bringing oil, litter, debris and toxins with it.
That contaminated water then flows into storm drains and then through a system of pipes directly into a waterway such as a river or stream.
“Storm drain marking is a tangible way to actively engage and motivate citizens to learn more about the connection between storm water and the quality of our rivers,” Williams stated in the release. “This is an easy and impactful way to improve the health of our waterways.”
DRBA has more information about storm-drain marking and how to support and protect local waterways at www.danriver.org.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.