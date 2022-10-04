Storm impact worsened by COVID

Hurricane Ian, and hurricanes in general, can be expected to have great impacts to public health.

That’s the consensus of the Virginia Department of Health, as described in its Perspectives newsletter from Oct. 3.

The impacts of the storm are further worsened by the remaining grasp of COVID on the world. The VDH stated that the storm impacts patients who are hospitalized and have to be evacuated because of flooding, which is particularly risky for patients who need mechanical ventilation or oxygen.

It also creates a heightened risk for COVID transmission as a result of shelters being full of people who evacuated and may not be vaccinated; allows for increased standing water with attracts mosquitos and as a result increased risk for transmission of diseases like the West Nile Virus; and worsens allergies and asthma because of mold from water damage, the VDH states.

Any “leaks from gas tanks and agricultural runoffs can concentrate chemicals and pesticides in stormwater” and after a survey done in Texas, it is found that “hard-hit” survivors of Hurricane Harvey were five times for likely to experience severe anxiety because of the pandemic compared to people that didn’t experience the storm as harshly.

Omicron, the 13th named variant of COVID in less than a year, “seems to have a remarkable capacity to evolve new tricks,” the VDH’s Sept. 26 newsletter states. After 10 months of its naming and discovery, the Omicron variant is responsible for the lineage of the “virus’s most significant variations.”

“Based on what’s being detected at the moment, it’s looking like future SARS-CoV-2 will evolve from Omicron,” said David Robertson, a virologist at the University of Glasgow, quoted in the newsletter.

One of the newer subvariants of Omicron, BA.2.75.2, “can evade immune responses better than earlier forms of Omicron,” the newsletter states. However, at this time the subvariant is rare and makes up only “of the coronaviruses that have been sequenced worldwide in the past three months.”

Another concern with COVID, according to the newsletter, is that with the low number of children that have been vaccinated, less than 325,000, an increase in transmission rates and risk of illness for the youngest Americans.

“What’s at stake really with this is that we’re going to be setting up a bunch of kids for risk of severe disease in the future,” University of Louisville and Norton Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician Daniel Blatt said to Axios.

“We don’t really know what the next variant is gonna be. And the way to get ahead of that next variant is to give children a blueprint on how to fight it and that’s what the vaccine does,” Blatt added.

The newsletter says that caring for people with post-COVID conditions can be difficult because of the lack of “immediate answers or solutions” and that because experts are still trying to figure out which medications and treatments are most effective for relief, it is important to do whatever works best based on the individual.

The current local numbers over the past 13 weeks ending Sept. 30 are as follows: Martinsville with 380 cases and 5 deaths, Henry County with 1843 cases and 14 deaths, Patrick County with 577 cases and 2 deaths, and Franklin County with 1406 cases and 4 deaths.