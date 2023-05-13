Dr. Sandy Strayer was recognized with a resolution by the Henry County School Board for her 31 years of service.

Strayer will retire at the end of this school year, making the School Board meeting on Thursday the last one she will attend as the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools before the end of the school year.

Horsepasture District Representative Terri Flangan also announced that she would not be seeking another term on the school board after her current term ends at the end of this year.

"My husband is getting ready to retire, so going another four years would be tough," Flanagan said. "I've been on this board for 20 years."

Strayer announced her retirement in January and intends to step aside in July.

"Hopefully we can get a [new] superintendent in place by July first," said School Board Chairman Teddy Martin.

Strayer graduated from Drewry Mason High School and joined HCPS in 1992 as a teacher at Bassett High School. In 2001 she became assistant principal at Fieldale-Collinsville High School and also served in the role at Bassett High School in 2004.

In 2005, Strayer became principal at Collinsville Primary School and then became director of secondary instruction and career and technical education in 2010. She became director of K-12 instruction in 2013, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in 2014, assistant superintendent of operations and administration in 2017 and acting superintendent in July 2018.

Strayer has been the superintendent of HCPS since November 2018.

In other matters, the Board:

Approved a transfer of $250,000 from Administration Attendance/Health with $177,075 going to Facilities and $72,925 moving to Operation and Maintenance. The transferred funds will be used to cover the cost of paving the parking lot at the Center for Community Learning and will address painting needs at various schools.

Approved the replacement of asphalt at the Center for Community Learning to Kendrick Paving and Trucking LLC from Patrick Springs for $177,075.

Approved budget amendments for FY2024 for a total amount of $102,748,527. This amount includes $19,415,301 of local funding, a 6% raise and one step for teachers, 7% for administrators, 7% and one step for classified staff and 7.5% for bus drivers and aids. Each step in the HCPS pay scale represents a 1.5% increase in pay.

Approved a revision to the Athletic and Activities Handbook to reflect recent guidance shared by the Virginia High School League regarding NIO's for student athletes. NIL is an acronym for the trading of an athlete's name, image and likeness. The Virginia NIL statute prohibits high school athletes from using the intellectual property, district or region name, uniforms, mascots, or logos of a Virginia High School League member school in their NIL endeavors.