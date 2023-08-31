Wilmington, North Carolina-based folk-rock band Striking Copper always brings their family on the road with them — because they’re all in the band. The band’s core four members are Allie and Jacquie Lee, Matt Donnelly and Frank Cacciutto. They have alternating members for lead guitar and bass guitar that phase in and out, but for Front Porch Fest Brandon Henry will be accompanying them.

The Lee twins and Donnelly are originally from New York and went to middle school together. They didn’t know each other until after college when Allie Lee saw Donnelly played guitar through Facebook.

Allie and Jacquie Lee had been singing together for while and reached out to him to see if he wanted to play with them which eventually led to the creation of their first band in 2009 called Everything Grey.

“The girls had been singing together forever,” Donnelly said. “We just meshed really well together.”

When Allie Lee and Donnelly, who are married, moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, Jacquie Lee and Cacciutto, also married, followed around a year later and started Striking Copper in 2015.

“We kind of wanted to differentiate the two bands ... and start fresh so we decided to call ourselves Striking Copper,” Donnelly said.

The name is a play on the twins’ red hair, which their late aunt always used to compare to “shiny pennies” when it was wet. And the ‘Striking’ part of the name came from a fan commenting that it was “striking” to see the twins on stage playing together.

“The core is a family band,” Jacquie Lee said. The Lee sisters are identical twins and both of their husbands play in the band as well.

They play harmony-driven rock and roll music, Donnelly said.

“We have the softer side of us and then we have the harder part of us,” he added. “We used to struggle for so long trying to find out what genre we were but everything we write kind of just sounds like us because of the vocals and instrumentation that we use.”

Each band member has individual influences that shape their sound — Jacquie Lee said Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Angela Maria “Ani” DiFranco and Taylor Swift and Donnelly said Led Zepplin, Foo Fighters, The Eagles and other classic rock music.

When the band writes songs, the process typically varies. Sometimes they create songs together as a band, but most of the time an individual member will come to the band with the beginnings of a song and they will then develop a finished product together.

“The three of us will get together and just hash out harmony parts and melodies and eventually we would just figure out the structure all together,” Allie Lee said.

“I’ll have an idea of a song and I can’t get past a certain point and I’ll give it to Allie and Jacquie and they make this just whole song that I had no idea it was going to even go that direction,” Donnelly said. “It becomes this awesome thing.”

Donnelly’s favorite song of theirs to play is tied between two songs that will be released on their new album called “Gunslinger” and “A Better Place.” Allie Lee’s favorite song is “Shades of Red” from their 2019 album “A Trip Around The Sun.” Jacque Lee’s favorite of their songs is “The Valley Song.”

She said though it is her favorite, it can also be her least favorite to perform because it is about a friend who passed recently. The song was written for her and Griffith Valley in Woolwine.

“It brings back memories of our friend and it makes us feel closer to her when we sing it,” Jacquie Lee said. “I don’t think I’ve been able to sing it without crying.”

Because of that, they band have yet to record the song but said they hope to be able to one day.

A reoccurring theme that comes up in their songs revolves around “life and kind of going through it and the different aspects of it,” Donnelly said. “I know that’s kind of broad, but the way we write is about a lot of experiences that are around us.”

Their performance at Front Porch Fest on Saturday promises a “high energy, intimate storytelling with vocals,” Donnelly said.

“They’re just in for a good time,” he added.

Striking Copper will play at Front Porch Fest on the Beale’s Beer VIP Stage from 2:15-3:15 p.m. Saturday.