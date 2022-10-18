Stuart childcare for 80 in the works

Patrick County stands a chance of getting a childcare center for 80 children with an almost $1 million grant — if the matter of an outdoor play area gets resolved.

Patrick County Director of Economic Development Sean Adkins told the Patrick County School Board about the situation during its regular October meeting.

“As you likely know,” Adkins said, “we’re a childcare desert here in Patrick County.”

A proposed childcare facility on the lower level of the development center at 132 and 136 Slusher St. is in the grant application phase, he said.

During the application process, Adkins said, it was discovered that 75 square feet of outdoor space is required for each child a center aims to serve. The properties on Slusher Street don’t have quite enough space to meet that minimum.

However, the new Patrick County Public Schools administration building across Rye Cove Street from the development center building has a patch of land that would be perfect for the facility’s outdoor space, he told the board.

Adkins said that he “feels very strongly about” the chances of receiving a grant of just short of $1 million from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHDC) Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF), but that plan would fail if they cannot meet the outside space requirements.

“We can’t do it without an outdoor space,” Adkins said. “The most obvious option, in fact, really the only option, is the greenspace behind the new school board building.”

Adkins said that they could hear back about the grant as soon as next month and that “the last thing I think any of us want to do it to give that money back.”

The board didn’t make a decision on the spot, but decided to discuss and then report back and make a decision by the next school board meeting.

In other matters at the regular Oct. 13 PCPS board meeting:

The board unanimously approved the personnel report: Hiring Cherie Whitlow as assistant principal of Stuart Elementary School (SES), Dean Pruitt as part-time custodian of Patrick County High School (PCHS), Christine Radford as part-time cafeteria worker at PCHS and Jacob Holland as itinerant physical education teacher at Meadows of Dan Elementary School (MODE) and SES.

Transfers were as follows: Cynthia “Kim” Kendrick from student administrative assistant at PCHS to student services specialist at School Board Office (SBO), Jeni Lakin Crosby from teacher assistant to student services administrative assistant at PCHS; and Wayne Archambo from substitute bus driver to bus driver.

Resignations were as follows: Princess Michelle Adams from custodian at SES, Elizabeth Bise from part-time teacher assistant at MODE, Linda Halstead from bus driver, Tanya Depetris from student success counselor at PCHS, Jesse Combs from student success counselor at MODE and SES and John Dillon from special education teacher at Patrick Springs Primary School (PSPS).

PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood gave the superintendent’s report saying that the accreditation report that lists all PCPS schools as Level One and that a budget amendment will be made to the amount of $200,000 as a result of a state-funded bonus for all Standards of Quality (SOQ) employees, to the amount of $219,864.36. The amendment will make it so that all employees will receive the bonus in December. The board approved the amendment.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from the September meeting, regular invoices, monthly financial report, the maintenance report and surplus equipment.

Wood presented the Virginia School Boards Association awards to Ryan Lawson, Rob Martin, Amy Walker, Walter Scott, Sara Leigh Collins and himself.

Wood gave a report on the Parent Advisory Committee meeting on Sept. 26, saying that the group discussed focusing on improving communication; reviewed potential Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funded projects; suggested projects to upgrade schools with the 1% sales tax fund; talked about training and additional staff for greater social emotional learning; discussed keeping low class sizes; and addressed attendance and behavior.

Wood reported that the school system purchased or paid for with ESSER II and III funds: multi-passenger vehicles, large HVAC units, Chromebooks and laptops for students, air purification units, water-bottle filling stations, smart TVs and stands, key card security system, security camera upgrades, new bleachers, cafeteria tables, new school buses, playgrounds, painting and more.

Wood also listed many proposed projects to use the rest of the funds from ESSER and from the 1% sales tax. The board approved starting the process of finding out the cost of the proposed projects for the ESSER II and III before they discuss approving the completion of the projects, but Walker and Scott voted no.

The board approved the purchase of a new activity bus with one vote of no from Scott and the change to a PCPS policy that limits activity buses from traveling farther than 125 miles one way on a trip.

The board approved naming October as Bullying Prevention Month and announced that the VSBA Conference will take place from Nov. 16 to 18.