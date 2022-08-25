Stuart hospital to reopen in 2023; two mobile health units coming to Patrick Co. soon

The Stuart hospital that closed in 2017 has an aggressive timeline of being reopened in 2023 with the help of a bipartisan effort between Virginia officials and a $600,000 check to better the health care available in Patrick County with the addition of two mobile medical units.

Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick in Stuart closed in 2017 after filing for bankruptcy in 2016 due to financial hardships. A crowd of over 30 people gathered to hear the official announcement of the reopening.

“At this time last year, we were a county that didn’t have a hospital or even one on the horizon and had extremely limited means of providing adequate health care to our citizens, tourists and local businesses,” Patrick County Director of Economic Development Sean Adkins said. “Fast forward to today, and we stand at the site of our future Foresight Hospital of Patrick County opening in 2023.”

Patrick County Emergency Management Services (EMS) Director Scottie Cassell said mobile units can open as soon as the staff has gone through training. A unit would act like a doctor’s office on wheels that can go wherever it is needed. If something comes up that is more emergent than the staff can handle, the patient would be transported to another facility.

“Thanks to our distinguished guests, Senator [Mark] Warner and Congressman Griffith — they’re the reasons why we’re gathered here,” Adkins said. “We’re going to have two mobile health units … Today we are receiving a $600,000 federal grant check.”

“This whole project started years ago, and the hospital had recently closed,” Patrick County Economic Development Authority Chairman William Clark said. “Without the help of the Congress and … Congressionally designated spending … we wouldn’t be here.”

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Population Health Manager Nancy Bell said that when she first started at the VDH she was charged with completing community health assessments and improvement plans. “Franklin County … had a nice process in place … Same with Martinsville-Henry County … and then I came to Patrick County and no one even knew what the process was,” Bell said.

“So, we literally started from scratch, and I went to various leaders in the county administration, economic development director, tourism, everyone” and asked who should be a part of the process, Bell added. “What usually happens is these high level officials will give you someone from their management team, but members of the board of supervisors, the county administrator herself, everyone came and worked with us on this team.”

“We had Community Health Solutions out of Richmond come in and do a telehealth demand study, and we came up with offering telehealth in the rescue squad stations,” Bell said. “We have that project launched now … I look at Patrick County health care like Legos: You have to snap a piece here and snap a piece there, and this is a huge piece and it’s going to make a huge difference.”

“Getting this hospital open sooner is going to be much more beneficial to the community than having to just wait for regulatory red tape to get stuff going that way,” Foresight Health CEO and General Counsel Joseph Hylak-Reinholtz said. “I’m looking forward to a long relationship of working together to provide adequate quality healthcare here in Patrick County.”

“Our mission as a hospital system is to come to areas of need and underserved areas such as … urban communities, high Medicaid, high minority communities,” Hylak-Reinholtz said. “We’ve expanded our mission to rural healthcare now … and bringing a whole host of services back to this county that were lost in 2017.”

“This is a wonderful day to celebrate and were going to celebrate again when this hospital opens,” Patrick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clyde DeLoach said. “I am just very excited for what we’re doing for Patrick County.”

“For rural areas in general, providing health care is a challenge and Patrick County is certainly well aware of that fact with the number of challenges that you’ve heard about and that you know about,” Virginia Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-9th District) said. “Getting care to, bringing and keeping providers in the area, ensuring enough resources to meet the need, all these problems create more burdens on rural communities.”

“The challenges require those of us in elected office and in appointed offices, whether it be federal, state or local, we have a responsibility to do what we can,” Griffith said. “Patrick County’s mobile health units are the results of opportunities that we seized and that we worked on with bipartisan cooperation.”

“The senators have been very good to work these projects to help southwest Virginia,” Griffith said. “Doesn’t matter whether you’re Republican or a Democrat, Patrick County needs health care.”

“This is a team effort,” Warner (D-Va.) said. “Patrick County is a special place … Getting these hospitals reopened is an enormous, enormous challenge and what your delegate [Virginia Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District)] did, the process … was expedited. This would not be happening anywhere near this time without his good work.”

“Over the last 25 years, there have been close to a thousand rural hospitals that have closed across America,” Warner said. “And there have been virtually none that have reopened … There will be federal hurdles that we’ve got to go over … This is a very aggressive timeline … But the idea of getting this hospital reopened by 2023, ambitious, but you’ve got our commitment that we’ll do our part in the federal stage.”