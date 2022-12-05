Stuart man arraigned on two counts of attempted murder

A Stuart man, charged with stabbing two people in Martinsville, will be assigned a court-appointed attorney to defend him on two counts of attempted murder.

Kasey Shane Blake, 33, of 1151 Trot Valley Road, Stuart, was about 10 minutes late for his arraignment in Martinsville General District Court Monday morning.

Through closed-circuit television, a jailer explained to a bailiff in the courtroom that he was being transported from a jail in Roanoke and was running a few minutes behind.

Blake has been charged in connection with a domestic-related altercation at 20 Progress Drive in Martinsville that ultimately led to the stabbing of a man and a woman.

In a criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville General District Clerk of Court office, MPD Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe wrote that Kimberly Barrow and Walter Smith were visiting their children at the Social Services office on Progress Drive. Blake had been dating Barrow for several months, but broke up with her that day, the complaint states.

Blake went to the Social Services office to confront Barrow and talk her into coming home with him but Barrow refused and a physical altercation started, Ratcliffe wrote.

Blake "grabbed Barrow and Smith stepped in to defend Barrow," wrote Ratcliffe. Blake "told Barrow if he could not have her then nobody could and that he was going to kill them."

Ratcliffe then wrote that Blake pulled a large knife and began to stab Barrow and Smith, saying he was going to kill them.

"After stabbing Smith, the accused [Blake] said he will die like he should," wrote Ratcliffe. Barrow and Smith "were very clear he was trying to kill them."

The Patrick County Sheriff's Department arrested Blake in Stokes County, North Carolina, after a car chase on Nov. 19, a release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith stated.

In his release, Sheriff Smith said multiple deputies with the Patrick County Sheriff's Office had been searching for Blake on the attempted murder charges in addition to an eluding police charge relating to an incident on Nov. 18 on Trot Valley Road in Stuart.

Deputies spotted Blake in a gray 2015 Kia SUV that he had allegedly taken from his grandmother, and a car chase began on Shepherd Mill Road, crossed the state line and ended when Blake crashed in Stokes County.

Barrow received minor injuries in the stabbing and Smith was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

An arrest report from the Martinsville Sheriff's Office on Monday indicated Blake was also charged with disregarding a law enforcement command on Dec. 1.