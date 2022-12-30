 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Stuart man charged with abduction

  • 0

These crimes shook America to its core. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most infamous abductions throughout U.S. history.

A Stuart man is in the Patrick County Jail on charges of robbery and abduction.

Dionte Morris Nowlin, 20, of 110 Houchins Cove in Stuart was arrested following an investigation by Lt. Steve Austin, a release from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office stated.

Sheriff Dan Smith said a woman contacted his office shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday morning and alleged that Nowlin had forcibly held her against her will at gunpoint in an incident that began shortly after midnight earlier that same night. 

"Allegations were also made that Nowlin assaulted her, made her take off her clothes, and subsequently burned the clothes," said Smith. "The victim had significant facial injuries as a result of the alleged assault."

Deputies executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at Nowlin's residence and, according to Smith, found corroborating evidence. 

People are also reading…

Nowlin was jailed without bond on charges of armed robbery, abduction by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault and battery and destruction of property, the release stated.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, Smith asks that you contact Lt. Austin at 276-692-5950.

Dionte Nowlin

Nowlin

 PCSO

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert