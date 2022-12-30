Stuart man charged with abduction

A Stuart man is in the Patrick County Jail on charges of robbery and abduction.

Dionte Morris Nowlin, 20, of 110 Houchins Cove in Stuart was arrested following an investigation by Lt. Steve Austin, a release from the Patrick County Sheriff's Office stated.

Sheriff Dan Smith said a woman contacted his office shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday morning and alleged that Nowlin had forcibly held her against her will at gunpoint in an incident that began shortly after midnight earlier that same night.

"Allegations were also made that Nowlin assaulted her, made her take off her clothes, and subsequently burned the clothes," said Smith. "The victim had significant facial injuries as a result of the alleged assault."

Deputies executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at Nowlin's residence and, according to Smith, found corroborating evidence.

Nowlin was jailed without bond on charges of armed robbery, abduction by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault and battery and destruction of property, the release stated.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, Smith asks that you contact Lt. Austin at 276-692-5950.