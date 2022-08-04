Stuart man expected to survive stabbing

A Stuart man is in stable condition at a North Carolina hospital and a Stuart woman is in the Patrick County Jail after a stabbing Tuesday evening.

Investigator Jason Kruse with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said his office had determined an altercation between Patrick Russel and Ashley Dayton resulted in Russell being stabbed at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kruse did not make clear what specific injuries Russell suffered or where he was when he was stabbed, but did state that he was in stable condition at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and was expected to make a full recovery.

“His injuries allegedly occurred after a disagreement between himself and Ashley Dayton,” Kruse said.

Dayton was charged with malicious wounding and the theft of Russell’s car, but a charge of grand larceny of the vehicle was “incidental and not directly related to the malicious wounding.”

Dayton was jailed in the Patrick County Jail under no bond and is due for her arraignment on both charges in Patrick County General District Court at 8:30 this morning.

No other details were made available.