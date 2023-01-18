Stuart man reported missing

A Stuart man has been reported missing since Saturday, and an investigation is underway to find him.

Charles Edward Martin Jr., 56, of Single Shop Road in Stuart has been missing since Saturday, the Patrick County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday.

Martin has never missed a day of work at Stuart Forest Products, where he is employed, until this week, the Sheriff's Office stated.

"Our office, along with several of Martin's family members and [his] employer, searched Martin's residence this morning, but could not locate Martin," the Sheriff's Office stated.

Martin is possibly in his champagne-colored 2005 Ford Explorer with Virginia tags USP-6589. The vehicle has a Washington Redskins logo on the back glass. The Sheriff's Office said the circumstances of Martin's disappearance are considered suspicious and are being investigated by police.

If anyone has any information concerning Martin's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle, you are asked to call the Patrick County Sheriff's Office at 276-694-3161 or Investigator Oscar Tejeda at 276-222-0460.