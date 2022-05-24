Stuart native wins $50K conservationist award: Money to go towards turtles, tortoises and iguanas

Stuart native and conservationist Rick Hudson was awarded a $50K grant from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after working in conservation for around 30 years.

Hudson grew up in Stuart, and he said he’s planning to move back into his childhood home. He said that he knew from a young age that he wanted to work in a zoo and become a naturalist. A Stuart Enterprise article about the backyard zoo he had at age 12 is framed.

“I just loved snakes from an early age,” he said, “just that weird kid that loved snakes and turtles. Anytime that somebody found a snake they’d bring it to me.”

He attended the University of Richmond to earn a degree in biology and after graduation he was having no luck finding a job in the zoo business. He said that he then found out about a veterinary technology program at Blue Ridge Community College.

The head of the program there had previously been a zoo vet tech, and going through that program opened some doors for Hudson that allowed him to get an internship at the Baltimore Zoo, he said. In 1980 he was hired by the Fort Worth Zoo.

“I spent 20 years in the reptile department,” Hudson said, “and then I moved to the conservation and science department in 2000, and that’s were I’ve been ever since.” He said that the Fort Worth Zoo allowed him to take a path that most people envy.

“A lot of people have to do conservation in their spare time, and they let me focus on it full time,” he added.

As a conservationist, Hudson serves in a leadership role in the Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and as the executive director of the International Iguana Foundation. He spends a large amount of his time fundraising and managing boards, but he also has programs in locations as distant as Southeast Asia, South and Central America and Madagascar.

“Our overriding mission is committed to zero turtle extinctions,” Hudson said. “And it’s something we really live by and believe and are passionate about.” He added that some species are just not able to be saved and protected in the wild and have to be taken care of in captivity.

Hudson said that his next international trip will be to Madagascar to interview candidates for a new deputy director position in the TSA. “Madagascar is my baby. I can’t retire until I get that program on steady financial footing and improve our leadership over there,” Hudson said.

Hudson’s first visit to Madagascar in 1991 was “the trip of a lifetime,” he said. “Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot. Every time you turn around there’s something new and fantastic.

“I just really connected with the place and realized how much trouble it was in,” he said. He didn’t return for several years, and when he went back in 2010 realized how bad the poaching crisis had gotten, especially with the radiated tortoise.

“TSA really stands between survival and extinction of that species in the wild,” Hudson said. He said that the TSA is currently taking care of 26,000 confiscated tortoises in two major centers. The biggest expenses come from food, staff, security and constantly expanding the facilities to accommodate the tortoises.

“Most of these programs we’ve started 10, 12 years ago, they’re really starting to gain their own local funding,” Hudson said. “We’ve supported them, got them off the ground but now they’re starting to attract their own funding.”

Hudson said that though the programs he is involved in are starting to attract their own funding, there is still a lot of fundraising involved, and a main part of his role is organizing that.

Concerning the conservation of iguanas, Hudson said that the primary concern is invasive species, which can be the infestation of green iguanas that takes up needed resources of more sparse species but also in the form of mongoose and other predators that eat their babies, and another danger is development of property that destroys mangroves where the iguanas live.

His favorite tortoise is an Asian mountain tortoise called the Burmese Mountain Tortoise. This tortoise is the fourth largest tortoise in the world and they are unique in that they build nests for their young and supervise their nests for a short time after they lay their eggs.

Hudson said that because of their size, this tortoise is heavily hunted and endangered. The TSA has breeding programs for the species in Myanmar, India and Bangladesh; Bangladesh did so well that they released their 10 tortoises back into the wild last year with radio transmitters to keep track of them.

The award

The award from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is a biennial Commitment to Conservation award that the zoo gives to one of its partners. Hudson is the fifth recipient of this award, and the formal acceptance and presentation of the award took place at the Zoo’s 2022 conservation fundraising event, Wine for Wildlife, on May 14.

“The Columbus zoo is a big, big supporter of conservation,” said Hudson. “They supported my program since 1999 or 2000 starting with the Jamaican Iguana.”

He said that, over the years, the Columbus Zoo has given him over a quarter of a million dollars for him to put toward his conservation efforts.

“They are a major player in conservation, and they’ve just been with me a long time,” Hudson said. “I was really moved and honored to receive an award from an organization that’s stepped up that big for conservation.”

Hudson said that the award money from the grant with be split, with 20 percent going toward iguanas through the Iguana Foundation and 80 percent going towards turtles through the TSA.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.