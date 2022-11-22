Stuart parade set; Patrick festivities among topics of Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting

Christopher Prutting, executive director of One Family Productions, told the Patrick County Board of Supervisors that Christmas festivities will arrive in Stuart on Friday, Dec. 2 and continue through Saturday, Dec. 3.

At a regular meeting Monday night, Prutting told the Board that the Grand Illumination of the Patrick County Community Christmas Tree on Main Street will occur at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

One Family Productions, along with the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, the town of Stuart and Ayers-Kreh Christmas Tree Farm will provide an evening of live music, honored speakers, shopping with Main Street business and the Orchard Street Holiday Market and photos with Santa.

And the following day, on Saturday, Dec. 3, the 50th Patrick County Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. and the entertainment is expected to last for about three hours.

Board members thanked Prutting, who took over production of the parade in 2017, and Rebecca Adcock with the local Chamber of Commerce said that “everyone is gearing up for the parade.”

In other matters, the Board:

Heard from Virginia Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Lisa Hughes. “Over the last 20 years emergency vehicles have gotten bigger and heavier and are legal loads,” said Hughes. “The Federal Highway Administration has updated bridge standards and we’ve got to analyze all of our bridges and we’ve been posting weight restrictions and Patrick County has quite a few.” Hughes expected her work to be complete by the end of the year.

Approved a resolution requested by James Houchins of the Tourism and Virginia 250 Commission. “We’re asking for a resolution from the County that will open up funding for us to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Houchins said. “The Resolution is for the American 250 Commission to form a committee in Patrick County and it will plan and coordinate activities with Virginia in participation of America’s independence.”

Heard an update from Mark Vernon with the Public Service Authority (PSA). “We have amended some bylaws and now have seven members on our board,” said Vernon. “We’ve updated our connection policy and upgraded contracts and forms. We have new service rates and they are posted on our website and we’re following delinquent accounts very closely now.” Vernon said the Authority investigated a water loss of 250,000 gallons between the Town of Stuart and the PSA and had reduced the discrepancy to under 100,000 gallons. “A lot of it came from misreadings,” said Vernon. “Our revenues are up now about 35%, but we have about $12 million dollars worth of infrastructure that has to be maintained.”

Heard a security report from Sheriff Dan Smith and Interim Clerk of Circuit Court Morgan Boothe regarding safety at the Clerk’s Office. “Judge Brinks ordered a security analysis after an incident in which a deputy was attacked,” said Smith. “The two main aspects are the security doors into the clerk’s office and the wall. We have to have a wider area for people to get in and get out, especially in an emergency.”

Approved an undefined holiday bonus for County employees with ARPA funding. “It’s not a big bonus,” said Patrick County Board Chair Clyde DeLoach.

Heard about the progress on requests for proposals for the Ararat Watershed Dam inspections, a new website design, insurance for employees and waste disposal.

Approved a handbook update that includes a social media and personal communications policy, holidays, unauthorized absence, inclement weather and short-term and long-term disability.

Heard from Sam Irby with Innovative Insurance Group. “We’ve agreed to let the thing sit where it is one more year,” said Irby. “Hopefully things will change for the better.” Due to recent high claims activity, competitive companies declined to participate in an offer of health coverage to Patrick County this year.

Heard EDC Director Sean Adkins tell them that new broadband in Patrick County would “break ground” in September, 2023.

Heard a report from Geri Hazelwood, Patrick County administrator, where she mentioned plans concerning an upcoming Board retreat and an opioid settlement that will benefit the County financially that is “moving along.”

The next meeting of the Board has been set for Monday, Dec. 12, pending any action that may be scheduled on that date.