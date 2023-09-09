U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, presented the Carnegie Medal to a Stuart resident on Wednesday.

Rayna Michele Montgomery was the recipient of the honor, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for helping to rescue a girl from drowning in Kure Beach, North Carolina, on April 18, 2021.

An 11-year-old girl was struggling to stay afloat in rough waters of the Atlantic Ocean more than 100 feet from shore. A woman had responded and reached the girl and her older sister, but all submerged several times and the woman became unresponsive in the water.

A man also entered the water, but the current took him farther from the shore.

Montgomery, 17 at the time and a high school student, was alerted and she swam to the girl and grasped her by the arm. The girl was panicked and caused Montgomery to submerge multiple times, but Montgomery succeeded in towing the girl to within about 15 feet from shore, where a man took the girl and brought the child to the beach.

Montgomery made her way to the beach, vomiting from water she had swallowed. She was taken to the hospital and self-treated with an inhaler for three days before recovering.

The girl’s sister managed to reach the shore safely on her own and the woman and man who swam out were rescued by firefighters.

Established in 1904 by Andrew Carnegie, the Carnegie Hero Fund was created to recognize outstanding acts of selfless heroism performed in the United States or Canada. The commission awards the Carnegie Medal to those who risk death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

The awarding of the medal took place at the Wood Brothers Virginia Motorsports Museum & Hall of Fame in Stuart.