Stuart teen dies in dirt bike crash in Patrick County

A teenager from Stuart was dead at the scene Wednesday night when the dirt bike he was riding collided with a car.

Darren Leland Michaud, 17, died after his 1996 Honda dirt was struck from the rear by a 2000 Chevrolet Lumina, a release from the Virginia State Police stated.

Michaud was riding on Route 57, two tenths of a mile east of Route 844 in Patrick County, at about 9:45 and moving in the same direction as the Lumina.

Investigating Trooper M.S. Zola said in his report that both vehicles swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid hitting each other.

The Chevrolet struck the dirt bike in the rear, and Michaud was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and was not identified in the report.

No charges have been filed, but the crash remains under investigation.

