Student news - dean's lists

James Madison University
Several local students were graduated from James Madison University during the December 2021 commencement exercises. They are:
- Nicholas Barnes of Woolwine, magna cum laude with a degree in industrial design;
- Alina Sowder of Henry, with a degree in health sciences;
- Colin Miner of Collinsville, with a degree in history;
- Mary Gilbert of Martinsville, with a degree in nursing;
- Britney Terry of Collinsville, with a degree in occupational therapy;
- Jacob Eames of Bassett, with a degree in political science; and
- Joanna Murillo of Bassett, with degree in sport and recreation management.
Hollins University
Lidia Soto Minter of Martinsville and Naomi Hairston and Shyanne Helms, both of Bassett, were named to the dean's list at Hollins University.
Dean's list designation recognizes students who have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale.