Dr. Brown

Renee Brown, principal of Albert Harris Elementary School, has earned a doctoral degree in education and leadership policy studies from Virginia Tech.

A graduate of Martinsville High School, Brown has spent 32 years working in Martinsville City Public Schools.

“My passion for educating and supporting all students’ success has been shaped over many years of serving the Martinsville school system,” Brown stated in a press release. She has been principal of AHES for 5 years, as well as an elementary teacher, business and computer technology teacher and assistant principal.

“Serving in each capacity has strengthened my resolve to ensure every student’s success by providing the best instructional practices and support for learning,” Brown said.

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Brown was raised in Martinsville by her grandparents because her mother felt that Martinsville would be a better place to learn the values needed for a successful life, the release states.

She has degrees in business administration from Winston-Salem University, psychology from Radford University and administration and supervision from the University of Virginia.

She is a member of First Baptist Church of East Martinsville, the Winston-Salem State Alumni Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Her hobbies include reading, shopping, visiting a wide variety of restaurants, and spending quality time with friends and family. She and her husband of 23 years Jeffrey Brown, are the parents of Savannah Brown and JaShanta Brown and the grandparents of Eden Mims.”

Graduation

Claudia Carol Jade Cooke of Collinsville, daughter of Nikki Harris of Collinsville and Dave Cooke of Lynchburg and granddaughter of Judy May and Kenneth May of Martinsville and Helen Cooke of Axton, graduated from the University of Pikeville in Kentucky with a master's degree in social work.

She is a graduate of Magna Vista High School.