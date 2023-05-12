Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) staff and all of Albert Harris Elementary School’s (AHES) second-grade students released into the Smith River the brook trout students have been raising in their classrooms since October.

Students watched the behaviors of the trout once they were put into the water and exclaimed in fascination to see the fish change color to match their new environment.

“Albert Harris Elementary has partnered with DRBA for the Trout in the Classroom program for more than a decade,” AHES STEM Teacher Laurie Witt said in a press release. “This excellent program provides our students with the chance to engage in real-world field experiences as elementary students.”

Martinsville schools have had the Trout in the Classroom program since 2008.

DRBA staff showcased some of the macroinvertebrates that inhabit the Smith River, such as crayfish, hellgrammites and caddis flies that will serve as food sources for the trout.

A few students even touched some of the live specimens.

The group went to Philpott Lake next and elementary students, with the help of Martinsville High School AP Biology students, participated in activities designed to educate them on the importance of environmental stewardship, the release states.

This included a litter cleanup and a lesson on the history of Philpott Dam and Philpott Lake from Park Ranger Dillon Brown. Groups also did water quality testing of the Smith River to learn about the health of their local waterway.

“We are thankful for the partnership with MCPS,” DRBA Education Outreach Manager Krista Hodges stated in the release. “This field trip allowed the students to make the connection between releasing their trout into the local cold water river and the health of the environment in their own community.

“By participating in a stewardship activity like the litter clean up, they were protecting the health of the young fish that they had worked so hard to care for in the classroom,” Hodges said.

This outdoor educational experience was funded by a grant from the National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day School Grants Program which allows students to “transform their local park and major waterway into outdoor classrooms, offering them the opportunity to connect what they have been learning in school to real-world experiences with the natural resources in their own community,” the release states.