If you think your yard is beautified enough to stand up to competition, it can be entered into the Martinsville Garden Club’s Yard of the Month contest.

Through April 20 residents of both Martinsville and Henry County can submit their own properties or someone else’s property into the program for the month of April. After that, the submissions will be looked over and a winner for April will be selected and announced.

A new winner will be picked at the end of each month starting in April and ending in September. Submissions containing the name and contact information of the submitter, the property address and photos of the property should be submitted to mgcyardofthemonth@gmail.com.

The winner will receive a sign for their yard for the month that reads “Martinsville Garden Club Yard of the Month” and a discount gift certificate from one of the following area suppliers: Harris Nursery of Danville, Rolling Meadows of Martinsville, Haymore Garden Center of Danville, Everything Outdoors of Bassett, Lewis Nursery of Cascade, Raywood Landscape Center of Danville and 4M Farms of Martinsville.

The prize aims to help winners continue to beautify their yards with discounts on additional plantings or gardening supplies, Martinsville Garden Club Community Beautification Committee Chair Carrie O’Hare said.

The contest is being judged by the club’s Community Beautification Committee: O’Hare, Jennifer Rabon and Olivia Garrett.

From April 21 through April 30 the committee will be looking at pictures of each yard submitted and then visiting a narrowed down list of yards in person. They will look for yards that are well-maintained, have healthy plantings that are properly trimmed, have creative uses of color and textures and a unique curb appeal, O’Hare said.

“We are thrilled to recognize the hard work the citizens do to beautify and encourage pollinators in our bee community,” Martinsville Garden Club President Leslie Hervey said.

Since its inception 100 years ago, the club was originally created to promote interest in and knowledge of gardening, stimulate interest in civic planning and to aid in the protection native plants and animals, O’Hare said.

The club’s focus over the years has been beautification, conservation and community landscaping projects. This contest is one of the new ways that the club is finding new ways to continue to promote those key goals, O’Hare said.

Hervey came up with the idea for the contest, and the committee is executing her idea over the next six months.