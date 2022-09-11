"Suddenly he was gone": Local resident lost brother-in-law on 9/11

On September 11, 2001, Paul Zois left for work, and as usual, he called his wife when he arrived at the office.

Minutes later Paul Zois was gone.

“Paul lived in New York and worked for American Express Travel Services as a travel consultant,” said Elle Wilk, a Martinsville real estate broker. “The office was based at Marsh McLennan in the World Trade Center, and that’s where he was when that tragedy occurred.”

Zois was Wilk’s brother-in-law and although she realized where he worked and was listening to the news when she arrived at work that day, she hadn’t made the connection.

“It was so weird. I drove to work and parked the car and when I walked into the meeting at work everyone was silent,” Wilk said. “I didn’t realize that people actually died, and then I thought, ‘My brother-in-law works there.’”

Wilk said a brother-in-law of Zois was one of the captains of the Port Authority Police and searched extensively to find any remains of the people in the office that day.

“There were no remains found,” said Wilk. “There is a memorial in his name at a cemetery in Long Island.”

Wilk still gets emotional telling the story and says her family, along with others directly or indirectly affected by the September 11 attacks, have formed a network of support groups.

“My sister-in-law still goes to help meetings,” Wilk said. “They had two children and she had to make sure that they had a normal life, so she took on the role of both mother and father and now she’s the grandparent of five kids.”

Zois, who was 46, had stopped at the office to pick up some papers when the attack occurred.

“He wasn’t supposed to be there,” said Wilk. “He dropped in for a minute to pick up some papers and suddenly he was gone.”

Deb Taphouse, who describes herself as a World Trade Center survivor, wrote about that day in her blog on the ninth anniversary of the attacks.

“I was late for work at 40 Wall Street because I didn’t have anything I wanted to wear … I also had a dentist appointment in Rockaway that I had to leave early for and had forgotten to mention it to my boss,” Taphouse wrote. There were “11 people that worked in the office I was the manager at the previous summer that died that morning. We didn’t know that for awhile though, everyone was just considered missing.”

Taphouse wrote that the person who replaced her at Marsh McLennan on the 94th floor of 1 World Trade Center died that day along with Zois.

“I had personally hired eight of the people there and worked with them for two years,” Taphouse wrote. “During the week immediately after 9/11 I spent some time trying to help out with some of the technical aspects of the missing office which handled travel arrangements for thousands of Marsh employees around the country. Our hotline was still issuing airline tickets to printers that no longer existed.”

In addition to Zois, Taphouse remembered others in the office: Anne Ransom, Loretta Vero, Yvonne Bonomo, Luch Crifasi, Sigrid Wiswe, Gennady Boyarsky, Benito Valentin, Bridget Esposito, Karen Renda and Lisa Kearney-Griffin.

“I’d like to forget that surreal fall that I spent looking at pictures of people I used to work with posted on telephone poles as missing,” wrote Taphouse. “Coming out of the subway near my office on Wall Street into a movie scene complete with police with rifles, german shepherds and masks.”

The September 11 attacks, often referred to as 9/11, were determined to be terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda and directed by Osama bin Laden. Four airliners were hijacked that day and two of them crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York City while a third aircraft crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington. Passengers attacked the terrorists that had taken control of a fourth plane and it crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. As a result, 2,996 people died that day.

“It has impacted our lives and many all across America,” said Wilk. “I wish he was here and maybe we can learn from our mistakes, but this was just an unavoidable situation.”