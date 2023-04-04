Just Call Granny has expanded its mission and partnered with community organizations to present summer activity options for children.

Just Call Granny began in 2016 as a helpline for people who are raising children to have a listening ear and connect with other resources, its founder, Cindy Edwards, said.

The organization still has that function but is now additionally aiming to connect grandparents with resources that help them learn about all the summer activities that are available for children that may take some of the load off and provide some relief, she said.

The Summer Activity Resource Fair Monday at TAD Space was created through a partnership with Grace Network and Southern Area Agency on Aging after Linda Prillaman of McCabe Baptist Church went to Grace Network with the idea, Edwards added.

“We have just found from talking together there is a big need in our community for us to share with grandparents the resources that are available in their community,” Edwards said.

“We provide a listening ear and we also tell them what resources are available in this community,” Edwards said. “That’s the main thing … We just listen to parents and we want to make sure we’re listening to our grandparents as well to let them know that they’re not alone.”

“That there is a village out here in our community that would like to get them connected to the resources that they need in order for their children as well as their grandchildren,” Edwards said.

Partners include: Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity QUE Club, Grace Network, Southern Area Agency on Aging, Granbery United Methodist Church, McCabe Baptist Church and Smith Memorial United Methodist Church.

Organizations with summer activities and programs that attended are: the Virginia Museum of Natural History, Back2School, The 3D Shop, MHC After 3, the Patrick and Henry Community College Fab Lab, Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Smart Beginnings, Spencer-Penn Centre, Infinity Acres Ranch, the Blue Ridge Regional Library and the Summer Feeding Program.

The volunteer help line continues. Grandparents or any guardian can still call in and talk with volunteers trained in “listening,” Just Call Granny Board Member Barbara Helmick said, from Sunday to Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. at 276-734-3331.

“We want to be the intervention system for parents to get the resources and the help that they need,” Edwards said.

“This is great for anyone to know,” Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff said.

Hinchcliff said more events may come in the future such as a quarterly meet-up event for grandparents to get together and talk to each other, a computer 101 class for grandparents and possibly more activity fairs.

“I think it’s important for communities to take care of their own,” Hinchcliff added. “We’ve got to reach out to the grandparents in our own communities and support them and lift them up.”

“The bottom line is, it’s all about the kids,” Hinchcliff said.

“We’re still kind of creating and developing it,” Hinchcliff said. “The sky’s the limit.”