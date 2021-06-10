Summer school programs spike by hundreds

School is not out for summer in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties.

In fact, after a year of virtual classes because of the pandemic, collectively the three school districts may have one of the most well-attended summer programs on record.

"We are offering summer school for elementary, middle and high school Monday through Thursday in June and in July," Henry County Schools Director of Communication Monica Hatchett said. "We have approximately 900 students registered."

An explore camp for students in the fourth through seventh grades will be made available as well as an extended school year program for some of the elementary-aged students.

The month of June has been declared a "summer learning month" for all school in the Martinsville school district.

"We are offering summer enrichment camp at Clearview Early Learning Center for three and four-year-olds," Martinsville Schools Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Parker Gunn said. "We are offering STEM and Robotics camps, AVID summer bridge programs in math and science at Martinsville Middle School as well as summer enrichment camps based on several areas of interest and summer school at Martinsville High School."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}