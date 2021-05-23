Summer virus surge still possible, but impact less severe, latest report shows

Since "Virginians remained vigilant," the impact of that variant — now accounting for 80% of samples sequenced in the state — has been muted. Also, even though vaccinations are falling off, initial administration rates surpassed original expectations used in the models.

"Virginians remained vigilant," UVa researchers said. In turn, caseloads have now dropped at dramatic levels not seen since the pandemic's start.

"Even with these limits, cases could reach peaks higher than seen last summer, showing that the number of unvaccinated Virginians is still large enough to cause large spikes, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates," researchers wrote. "Masks and social distancing are still recommended for people who are unvaccinated, and masks are still recommended in certain situations for those who are vaccinated."

Southside Virginia is among those areas with almost 70% of the population not fully vaccinated. Across the commonwealth, the daily rate of vaccinations are dropping while restrictions are relaxing. On Friday, the state is on course to lift all capacity restrictions remaining in place, earlier than a previous June 15 deadline.