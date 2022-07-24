Summertime Safety: How to keep cool and healthy all summer long

Summer is officially here, and as the days grow longer and brighter it’s important to stay alert and protect yourself from potential threats to health and safety. The most popular summertime hazards are extreme heat and drowning, but they can be easily prevented with these tips.

Heat Safety

Extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S. There are three major types of heat-related health conditions you should be familiar with:

Heat cramps: typically occur in the stomach, arms and legs, and result from losing too much water and salt. They’re often the first sign of a heat-related illness and can lead to more serious conditions.

Heat exhaustion: occurs when your body loses too much water and salt, and can’t cool itself. It presents as a combination of many symptoms, including headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperatures, decreased urine output and skin that appears cool, moist, pale, ashen or flushed. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke.

Heat stroke: occurs when the body has lost excessive amounts of water and salt, and is completely overwhelmed by heat. It is characterized by dizziness, fainting, loss of consciousness, slurred speech, confusion, agitation, hallucinations and an altered mental state. This requires immediate medical attention, as it can lead to organ failure and death. Placing ice packs in the patient’s armpits and groin area can help with cooling while he is being transported to medical care.

Here are a few simple ways you can beat the heat this summer and help prevent heat-related illnesses:

Be aware of temperature and humidity levels and avoid going outdoors in extreme heat.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Sports drinks can also be helpful to replace salts and provide some sugar.

Always use an SPF-15 or higher sunscreen that protects against both UV-A and UV-B rays, applying 30 minutes prior to exposure and reapplying accordingly.

Never leave infants, children or animals in cars unattended, even if the windows are cracked open.

Take frequent breaks when enjoying the outdoors, especially if you are not accustomed to being in a hot environment.

Break out lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

Take advant

age of cooler areas and when the temperature rises above 90 degrees, consider switching to an indoor activity.

Limit or avoid alcoholic beverages that can impair your body’s ability to self-regulate its temperature and compromise your hydration status.

Stay mindful of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and know how to respond.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html.

Water Safety

Every year in the U.S. there is an estimated average of 11 drowning deaths per day and an estimated average of 22 non-fatal drownings per day. Drowning can happen in seconds and is often silent. Even non-fatal drowning can result in very serious injuries, permanent disabilities and long-term health problems.

Drowning can be prevented, and the tips listed below are key to ensuring a fun, safe summer for all:

Only swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.

Always swim with a buddy, especially if you have a medical condition that increases your risk of drowning.

Never dive in the shallow end of a pool.

Designate a responsible adult to supervise children when they are in or near water.

Make sure young children and inexperienced swimmers always wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water.

Always be cautious around natural bodies of water, which can contain hidden hazards like dangerous currents, underwater objects and limited visibility.

Always wear a life jacket when boating.

Avoid drinking alcohol before or during water activities.

Don’t hyperventilate or hold your breath for long periods of time in water – this can result in “hypoxic blackout” or “shallow water blackout.”

Always keep reach-and-throw equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit nearby in case of an emergency.

For more information about drowning prevention, visit https://www.cdc.gov/drowning/index.html.

If you or someone you’re with shows signs of a heat-related illness or is a victim of a drowning incident, it’s important to seek proper medical attention immediately and in emergencies, dial 911.