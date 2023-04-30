Newly hired New College Institute (NCI) Executive Director Joe Sumner says NCI aims to reconnect with university partners to get back to face-to-face learning.

Sumner stepped into NCI's top post on Feb. 28. The South Georgia native grew up in a rural, low-income area, he said. When he graduated high school, he joined the Army and served five years before he was injured and wasn’t able to reenlist.

Next, he got into manufacturing and worked as a maintenance technician during the day while attending technical college at night to get certification in maintenance. He found that he enjoyed the teaching and training aspects of his job most, he said.

When he was offered a position teaching full-time at the same college he took it and continued to take classes at night. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering technology and a master’s degree in engineering management from Kennesaw State University and is on track to earn his doctorate in leadership from Valdosta University this year.

Sumner has been an industrial technician and CNC programmer at Kelley Manufacturing, an industrial systems technology instructor at Okefenokee Technical College, a mechatronics and industrial systems technology instructor at Southern Reach Technical College, a mechatronics instructor at Tift County High School, a professor of precision manufacturing and maintenance at West Georgia Technical College, owner and operator of a mechatronics company, department chair and professor of mechatronics and manufacturing at THINC College and Career Academy, associate vice president of academic affairs and program development at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and then associate vice president of economic development at the same college.

“I somehow became known as the manufacturing guy for economic development teams and was very fortunate to be involved in a lot of economic development initiatives throughout the state of Georgia, bringing in anything from small 20-people operations to 5,000-employee operations,” Sumner said of his roles at the college.

When he decided it was time for a change, he was looking for a community that was similar to what he had grown up in, he said. After multiple interviews and offers from different organizations he found that in Martinsville with NCI.

“The community played just as much of a roll in this move and this decision as the career opportunity did,” he said.

Martinsville

What prepared Sumner for the role at NCI was collaborating with community partners and organizations working towards economic and community revitalization in Georgia, his team leadership skills, his background as a blue collar worker and his non-traditional route of education, he said.

“I recognized that opportunity here in Martinsville and was excited to hopefully get in almost at the early stages of a coordinated effort by the community to help revitalize some things and move forward,” Sumner said.

“With the multifaceted mission of NCI there are some areas where I could provide my experience and expertise to help move it along."

One of his main goals is to bring NCI to collaborate and cooperate with multiple organizations within the community — because that is how he saw economic revitalization happen back in Georgia.

“Learning how to bring together all of those stakeholders in a way that we understand we’re not competing, we are working together; we’re not duplicating, we all want the same goal. Let’s figure out a way to get there together without upsetting each other, without robbing one to pay the other,” Sumner said.

Meetings with those different community partners and organizations since he arrived in Martinsville at the end of February have been positive, he said.

“There are different visions from different community members of what success looks like for NCI, but the common through all of it is that the community wants NCI to succeed. They want it to be a part of the community,” Sumner said.

Future

From his time at NCI, Sumner said, the strength of the institution is in its flexibility. The college’s main areas of focus are degree-seeking adults, workforce development, partnerships and offerings for k-12 and community engagement and involvement, he said.

NCI has "ability to kind of bridge the gaps,” Sumner said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for NCI to be that quick, flexible and adaptive piece for workforce and economic development [and] to share resources with agencies such as” P&HCC and bring 4-year degree opportunities.

The college currently offers programs such as existing degree opportunities through Longwood University in teaching and early childhood education, the Impact Program with Radford University focused on cybersecurity education, professional development and resources-sharing opportunities, trainings in first aid and CPR and K-12 engagement such as the STAGS robotics team and housing NSBE.

“Some of it is along the 4-year degree path … some of it is workforce development, some of it is the k-12 and community relations aspect,” he said.

Sumner added that NCI is currently in a refining process concerning offered programs to eliminate redundancy.

“Anything we currently might have on the books that is already being offered, it doesn’t benefit anyone to duplicate that,” Sumer said.

For workforce development, he added, NCI has two different approaches to what it offers.

One is what comes down from the state level such as the global wind certification program. This will bring people in from around the state to get certifications and, he said, boosting tourism and the local economy while they stay here.

The second is to offer programs that lead to certifications and degrees that will be used locally. Many of these are still in development while NCI finishes the refining period, he said.

One of those programs is in fiber broadband certification program that Sumner hopes will start in the near future.

"I need to hear"

“I need to hear from business and industry,” he said. “I can come in and try to leverage my credentials and my skills but if it’s not to the benefit of the community then we need to reconsider. So, I would ask that business and industry tell me what they need us to do and what they need us to be.”

For K-12 programing, NCI aims to provide opportunities for students and teachers, he said. This will involve things such as trainings, field trips to use equipment, curriculum building opportunities and use of NCI resources as a pilot site for new programs within schools.

“It’s not necessarily that we are focusing in one area more than the other. We’re trying to, across those four, figure out what’s worked, what hasn’t worked and identify any gaps,” he said.

Before the pandemic, NCI played the intermediate role for students in that instead of going to classes in a faraway campus, they would go to a classroom at NCI, where the instructor from a university would come to teach classes. Now that the pandemic has shown students and universities that online schooling is feasible, partnerships such those with NCI have diminished in popularity.

However, after the initial embrace of online learning, people are coming to realize that it is not as useful nor as efficient as the traditional classroom experience, he said.

“Part of what we’re hoping to do is to reconnect with those university partners and really show them that there is a need for some face-to-face offerings here in Martinsville,” he said.