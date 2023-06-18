An Axton-based brewery is putting on a music festival to benefit Girls Rock Roanoke and provide an intimate festive experience at the same time.

Peggy Donivan and Herb Atwell, owners of Mountain Valley Brewing first started a music festival as Appalachian Vibes Music Festival to shine a spotlight on both establish and emerging talent and celebrate the diversity of music.

“The first festival … was really to try and feature artists in groups that didn’t get the recognition that they needed for whatever reason,” Donivan said. “And a lot of it was because of their sexual orientation, their appearance” and other factors.

This festival, and any future festivals, will be called SunBine Music Festival to represent the summer equinox and the beer the brewery makes. The summer equinox is a time when their farm grown hops are a peak development and the hops grown on bines — SunBine.

“This year I think our prime focus, besides inviting some of the same excellent artists back, is to bring something to Axton,” Donivan said. “Bring something to our customers and the local community.”

“This is more intimate where you actually get to talk to the people [performers] and they’ll mingle with you,” Atwell said.

“You won’t have to push anybody out of the way here to get a view,” Donivan added.

This year is the fourth festival and a new stage was built outside on the property where before they rented stages and equipment.

“We built the stage for the festival,” Atwell said. The stage will remain on the property year-round to host music lawn series at the brewery throughout the year. Smaller bands will perform inside the brewery and bands will alternate stages so that music is playing constantly throughout the event.

The lineup includes: Anna Laprad with Andy Burnette, Riggs Roberson, Jesse Ray Carter and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio on Friday; Charissa Joy & The High Frequency, Maggie Blankenship & Amber Collier, Camel City Blues, Kinnfolk, Emily Musolino Band, The Mighty Good Times, In The Meantime, Megan Jean’s Secret Family and Disco Risque on Saturday; and Greg Wampler & The Wamp Show and The Austin Miller Duo on Sunday.

On Friday and Saturday from midnight to 2 a.m. there will be a silent disco for a charge of $10 for the headphones which will be provided. Camping is available for purchase on the overlook behind the brewery and parking is on-site at no extra charge.

Vikings of the Valley out of Roanoke will be present. The group provides educational programming on the ages of northern Europe and the ages of the Viking and will perform a sunrise ceremony Saturday morning at the festival.

The group will also perform weapon demonstrations, sing Viking songs with attendees, have a big Viking boat on site and toy swords for children that attend, as well.

There will be free yoga sessions at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, craft vendors, a painting class by Jessica McFarling and a show by fire performers.

Food trucks will be Hometown BBQ, Gatshaken, a hot dog cart and Frosty's Ice Cream. Beer will be from Mountain Valley Brewing.

Attendees can bring their own 16-ounce cup or purchase one at the festival, but to keep the area clean and cut back on pollution there won’t be plastic cups available.

The event is only ticketed Friday and Saturday and Sunday will be open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at mountain-valley-brewing-festival.website.spoton.com/ecommerce/events/sunbine-music-fest-22/, at the Brewery and at the gates day of the festival.

All proceeds from the event will go to Girls Rock Roanoke to raise funding for future generation to enjoy music and the arts.