Supreme Court: Reversion referendum stands

The Virginia Supreme Court has dismissed a case before them filed by the city of Martinsville asking that a referendum on reversion be declared unconstitutional.

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner announced at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon that Henry County Attorney George Lyle had some "breaking news" to share with the Board and the community.

"The City had asked the Supreme Court to declare the special legislation requiring a referendum on reversion unconstitutional and that the Supreme Court should act immediately," said Lyle. "The Supreme did not act and has dismissed the case."

Lyle said the City could pursue other ways to prevent voters in the city from voting for or against Martinsville reverting from a city to a town within Henry County, but did not elaborate on what they might be.

Said Lyle: "Now the three-judge panel would be in a position to proceed with the matter concerning reversion itself."

City officials have scheduled two hours at the NCI's Baldwin Building on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. to answer questions from the community regarding reversion.

Bills filed in the House by Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) and in the Senate by Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) passed and were signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the end of this year's session of the General Assembly. They require the matter of reversion to come before voters in the city of Martinsville and pass by a majority before City Council may pursue reverting to a town.

In other matters, the Board:

Heard a report regarding collections from Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff. As of July 29, Grindstaff said his office had collected 92% of personal property taxes and 94% of real estate taxes. The collection firm employed by the County has collected $353,621 so far this year.

Heard a report from Mark Heath, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation president and CEO. Heath said that work has begun on an application for $18 million in grant funding to fully grade a tract at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre that will yield a 200-acre site with a 150-acre pad. "Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 26," said Heath. "The EDC will offer $10 coupons to the public for use at participating local restaurants. Last year 400 coupons were given out, and this year 500 coupons are planned to be distributed."

Approved a contract to Bill Agee Consulting at a price not to exceed $2,000 to assess the existing Henry County radio microwave system and assist with developing a request for proposal to update the system. Public Safety Director Matt Tatum wrote in his request that the 13-year-old system reached its end of serviceable life in 2021.

Approved a request from Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Nester for an additional appropriation of $8,500 from state asset forfeiture funds to cover the cost of travel expenses.

Approved a request from Sheriff Lane Perry to appropriate $19,566 from the state asset forfeiture funds for the purchase of radio headsets for the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Approved a request from Perry to award a sole source contract for $133,500 to Montgomery Technology Systems, LLC of Greenville, Alabama to replace security locks, access controls and the camera system in the Henry County Courthouse.

Approved $37,275 as the County's share to award a contract to Evergreen Solutions LLC to perform a comprehensive classification and compensation study for Henry County, including the Sheriff's Office and the school system. Henry County Public Schools has agreed to cover the other half of the total cost of $74,550. "This is a very in-depth process that will include talking with department heads, employees, creating focus groups, online surveys and a market analysis," said Wagoner. "It will contain considerable information and will not be finished until spring of 2023." Wagoner said the report will ultimately determine who might be underpaid based on market conditions or misclassified and offer recommendations. "We have mentioned to the vendor that we don't know the magnitude of this, so we've asked that they give us the information in nuggets" instead of all at one time, Wagoner said.

Approved a mutual aid agreement with Pittsylvania County for fire and emergency services. A mutual aid process had already been in place, but the agreement formalizes it.

Approved a comment period to begin Aug. 24 and end Sept. 24 on a $17,262 Justice Assistance Grant to the Sheriff's Office. The money will provide assistance with overtime expenses in high-crime areas and for major incidents.

Approved a resolution designating Phase 6A of the Dick and Willie Passage Trail as public outdoor recreation land. The act was required by the Land and Water Conservation Fund and involves just under 20 acres.

Approved a resolution authorizing a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation for Phase 7 of the Dick and Willie Passage Trail.

Learned from Lyle that almost $50,000 has been received as the first payment in a nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker Endo's bankruptcy. "There will be 16 more payments to be received," said Lyle.

Learned from Wagoner that the County's technology department will be installing a major software upgrade over the upcoming weekend and in preparation of that work, the Treasurer's Office will not be able to accept payments Friday afternoon and the online payment option may be interrupted over the weekend.