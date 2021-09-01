Surge in Airbnb interest sparking rule change so Danville can collect lodging tax

DANVILLE -- A flood of requests to open short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs, and many others operating in violation have prompted Danville's planning director to propose rule changes.
"The city recently received an influx of short-term rental requests and noticed many [non-compliant] short-term rentals," planning director Doug Plachcinski wrote in a memo to the Danville Planning Commission on Aug. 5.
A shooting occurred at one such unpermitted location in the city about two or three months ago, Plachcinski told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday.
Under the current rules enacted in July 2019, there was a requirement for a new, separate registry and a series of inspections for short-term rentals, or Airbnbs, Plachcinski said. But the registry was never developed and the planning office doesn't have the resources or staff to perform inspections, he said.
Under the changes proposed by Plachcinski, the requirements for special registration would be removed and replaced with the business clearance process that the city's planning division uses for other zoning use approvals.
They will have to register with the commissioner of revenue office to collect and remit the city's transient lodging tax.
"It will require them to register with our city just like any other business, instead of a special registry," he said. "We want to get everybody into our system and, most importantly, we want to make sure they're paying transient lodging taxes."
Before 2019, homestay accommodations — which Airbnbs are known as — would go through the same process as that for regular bed-and-breakfasts. They were allowed in residential districts with a special-use permit and by right in the central business and tobacco warehouse districts.
Under current rules, Airbnbs have just opening up with no oversight, Plachcinski said.
Jimmy Gillie, Danville's commissioner of revenue, said only three Airbnbs are registered with his office now.
"Anyone can say they're an Airbnb and receive guests and we wouldn't know anything about it," Gillie said.
There are far more than three Airbnbs in Danville, Plachcinski said.
Under the proposal, those wanting to open a short-term rental facility will go through zoning, who would then send the party to the commissioner of revenue, who would set them up for collecting lodging tax and getting a business license, Gillie said.
Plachcinski said "a severe shortage" in available housing, combined with the Blue Ridge Rock Festival coming up at Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Pittsylvania County, is driving the increase in requests for short-term rentals.
"We have people trying to visit or move here and are struggling to find permanent or longer-term temporary housing and they are turning to things like short-term rentals," he said.
A short-term rental would be defined by the city as any furnished residential property that provides sleeping accommodations in exchange for money for 30 or fewer consecutive days. That excludes other establishments such as bed-and-breakfasts, hotels and motels.
The proposed ordinance changes would also remove definitions for boardinghouses, homestays and "short-term rental, entire furnished home."
"These ordinances are unused elsewhere in the ordinance and add to confusion," Plachchinski wrote in the memo to the planning commission last month.
Airbnb is a San Francisco, Calif.-based online company that connects travelers with people who rent out rooms or their entire homes for lodging. In industry terms, such lodging is known as a homestay.
Other proposed changes would include adding a regulation subsection addressing zoning districts, emergency contact, parking, building code, rental inspection districts and rental period.
City Councilman Lee Vogler, who supported making it easier to open Airbnbs in the city two years ago, said the changes would clean up a lot of unnecessary items in the ordinance.
The city's planning division doesn't have the staff to manage and keep up with short-term rentals and Airbnbs, he said.
"This is a way to simplify things and keep everything flowing through one place," Vogler said.
With the Caesars Virginia casino coming in 2023 — which was not expected when city officials discussed and voted on the Airbnbs in 2019 — "it's [the increase in short-term lodging] grown above and beyond what we could have anticipated," Vogler said.
"Everything is still in line with allowing Airbnbs," Vogler pointed out. "It's [the proposed changes] just making sure they're done in a responsible way."
