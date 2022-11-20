Suspect captured across state line

Kasey Shane Blake, 33, of 1151 Trot Valley Road, Stuart, was arrested in Stokes County, North Carolina, shortly after 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith in a press release. Multiple deputies with the Patrick County Sheriff's Office were on duty Saturday searching for Blake, who was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart.

At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Cody Fortner spotted a gray 2015 Kia SUV that Blake had allegedly taken from his grandmother. The vehicle did not stop for Fortner and allegedly fled on Shepherd Mill Road, crossing in to North Carolina.

The Kia crashed a short time later and Blake was found to be the driver. He was taken in to custody and turned over to the Stokes County Sheriff's Office. He will be held on a Fugitve From Justice warrant pending his extradition back to Virginia.

Blake was wanted in connection with a domestic-related altercation at 20 Progress Drive in Martinsville that ultimately led to the stabbing of a man and a woman. He had fled the scene on foot by the time law enforcement officers arrived.

The woman who was stabbed received minor injuries, but a man was treated by Martinsville Fire & EMS before being flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.