 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Suspect captured across state line

  • 0
Kelsey Shane Blake

Kelsey Shane Blake

 Holly Kozelsky

Kasey Shane Blake, 33, of 1151 Trot Valley Road, Stuart, was arrested in Stokes County, North Carolina, shortly after 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith in a press release. Multiple deputies with the Patrick County Sheriff's Office were on duty Saturday searching for Blake, who was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart.

At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Cody Fortner spotted a gray 2015 Kia SUV that Blake had allegedly taken from his grandmother. The vehicle did not stop for Fortner and allegedly fled on Shepherd Mill Road, crossing in to North Carolina.

The Kia crashed a short time later and Blake was found to be the driver. He was taken in to custody and turned over to the Stokes County Sheriff's Office. He will be held on a Fugitve From Justice warrant pending his extradition back to Virginia.

People are also reading…

Blake was wanted in connection with a domestic-related altercation at 20 Progress Drive in Martinsville that ultimately led to the stabbing of a man and a woman. He had fled the scene on foot by the time law enforcement officers arrived.

The woman who was stabbed received minor injuries, but a man was treated by Martinsville Fire & EMS before being flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MHC Christmas Parade lineup

MHC Christmas Parade lineup

Bring this handy guide with you to Saturday’s Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville to keep track of the entries a…

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.

There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments.

Uptown Partnership may continue in name only

Uptown Partnership may continue in name only

The future of Uptown Partnership appears to be in transition, and the organization may become an extension of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert