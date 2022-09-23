SUV collides head-on with school bus

No students were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Henry County school bus Friday morning, but an occupant of the SUV was.

Monica Hatchett, director of communications for Henry County Public Schools, said Bus 113 was on River Road traveling toward Bassett High School when an oncoming vehicle crossed the double line and struck the bus.

"We have a small number of students who are being checked for minor injuries," said Hatchett.

Rick Garletts, public information officer for the Virginia State Police, said it was determined that no one on the bus suffered any injuries as a result of the crash, but a person in the vehicle that collided with the bus did get injured.

It was not made clear exactly when the crash occurred, how many people were in the car, or how serious the injury was to a person in the vehicle.

Around 9 a.m. Friday morning, School Bus 113 could be seen crossways on River Road with damage to the front, driver's-side quarter panel, and driver's side.

The vehicle, a black Ford four-door SUV, was on the side of the road with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle and the passenger side. Multiple airbags appeared to have been deployed in the vehicle.

The Henry County Sheriff's Department provided traffic control and the crash is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.