Sweet Lou back at Hooker Field

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers retired Martinsville's Lou Whitaker's jersey number, but the commonwealth of Virginia and the city of Martinsville weren't quite through with the bestowing of accolades on the baseball standout.

Whitaker returned to what is now Hooker Field at the corner of Commonwealth Boulevard and Chatham Heights Road Monday evening to receive a proclamation and joint resolution from the Virginia General Assembly, congratulating him on the retirement of his uniform number.

State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) led the effort in the Senate and Delegate Les Adams (R-Chatham) did the same in the House, and on an early Monday afternoon Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner, who played with Whitaker in high school, presented the proclamation and resolution to Whitaker on the mound of the baseball diamond where he learned his trade while his wife, Diane, stood by.

On Aug. 6, the Tigers, with a reputation for stinginess in the retiring of jersey numbers, retired Whitaker's number, making his number only the 10th to be retired in the history of the organization and only the second to receive the honor without the bearer being named to the Hall of Fame.

Whitaker is rated 13th all-time second baseman in Major League Baseball and joins Bobby Grich as the only two retired players in the top 15 who are not in the Hall of Fame.

Many of Whitaker's career statistics are better than those of the inductees above him, and a number of national sports writers have surmised the recognition of Whitaker by the Tigers this past weekend might cause the Hall of Fame Committee to pay some long-overdue attention to the kid from Martinsville who made it to the big leagues and became a household name in Detroit.

As for Martinsville, Barry Wyatt, a Martinsville native and lifelong resident, suggested at Whitaker's recognition event on Monday that the city should give consideration to renaming the baseball venue "Hooker Field at Whitaker Park."

Turner recalled when he and Whitaker played on the field, it was called "English Field." The property, owned by Hooker Furniture Industries, was sold to the city for $1 and in a gesture of appreciation, the city renamed the park "Hooker Field."

Turner said he would bring Wyatt's idea to the attention of his peers on City Council and see if there was any interest in including Whitaker's name at the park where he used to play.