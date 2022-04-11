Swift river rescue unit saves person on Smith River

A person on the Smith River was saved by a local swift river rescue unit Sunday afternoon.

The 911 Communications Center received a distress call at approximately 5:20 p.m. along the Smith River near Meeks Road and not far from the Virginia-North Carolina line.

Rescue was dispatched, advising that an all-terrain vehicle would be needed to reach the person in need of medical attention.

"Once our ambulance arrived on the scene, they walked into the woods to make contact with the patient," a Facebook post from the Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue Squad stated. "Once the crew arrived at the patient, they requested swift water resources, as well as the patient was still on a rock in the river."

A special operations rescue team with trained personnel was assembled including a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) and a boat, the post stated.

The rescue workers rode in the vehicle through a neighboring property and then launched their rescue boat upstream from the person in distress. After reaching the person, they were successful in immobilizing the person and getting the individual to shore, the post stated.

"The patient was moved up the river bank with assistance and loaded onto our UTV to be removed from the woods," the post stated. "Boat 6 traveled back upstream and exited the river at our entry point."

Once the person was removed from the river and woods, the individual was transported to the hospital, the post stated.

In addition to the Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue Squad, other responders included the Ridgeway Fire Department, the Henry County Department of Public Safety and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

"We are thankful for the community support that allows us to outfit and train our special operations team members for responses like this," the post stated. "We take huge pride in the services we provide the citizens of the Town of Ridgeway and Henry County, Virginia."