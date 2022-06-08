Syphilis, Virginia's next big health issue

Now that COVID is on the decline, health professionals in Virginia are tackling a new issue on the projected incline: syphilis.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website, “Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems without treatment. Infection develops in stages (primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary).”

The West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), says that the number of cases of syphilis across Virginia is on the rise. The WPHD’s Perspectives newsletter from May 2 says that one of the biggest concerns is the rise in infants contracting the disease from their mothers.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Director of Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Prevention and Surveillance Oana Vasiliu, 10 years ago Virginia did not have any cases; in 2020 there were 15 cases; and preliminary data from 2021 is projecting 17 cases.

The newsletter says that up 40 percent of infants born to mothers with untreated syphilis are stillborn or die shortly after birth because of the infection, and that the ones that survive can have complications such as jaundice, anemia and blindness.

Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene identified syphilis as one of the agencies “biggest post-pandemic priorities,” according to the newsletter. It also states that sexually transmitted illness testing is available at all health departments in the WPHD and that concerned people may contact local departments for more information at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/office-locations-contact-us/.

Though Virginia may be tackling new issues, this doesn’t mean COVID has taken a back seat.

With the COVID-19 pandemic seeing a decline in cases recently since the peak of the omicron variant, U.N. health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns that “we lower our guard at our own peril.”

“It’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere,” Ghebreyesus said concerning the COVID-19 pandemic at the World Health Organization’s annual meeting, according to the West Piedmont Health District’s Perspectives newsletter.

The newsletter says that though 60 percent of the world is vaccinated, death rates are rising in areas like Africa, the continent with the lowest vaccination coverage, and that 57 countries have vaccinated 70 percent of the population, most of them wealthy.

However, according to an Associated Press news article, vaccinations for the younger population are on the way from Pfizer and Moderna. The Pfizer shot will span three small doses and will be available to younger children. The Moderna version will be two low dosage shots according to their request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the WPHD Perspectives newsletter from May 31, both of the companies’ vaccines for young children will be publicly reviewed at a tentative date of June 15 after which they will decide whether or not to approve the shot.

As of June 6, Franklin and Patrick Counties are both at low community levels, according to the CDC website, meaning that it is recommended by the CDC that individuals in the area should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if symptoms occur.

As of the same date, Martinsville and Henry County are at a medium community level, according to the CDC, which means that the CDC recommends that individuals in the area should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if symptoms occur and that if someone is at high risk for severe illness they should talk to a healthcare provider to see if they should wear a mask or take other precautions.

As of May 30, the WPHD newsletter lists the COVID statistics as: Martinsville with 128 cases and 3 deaths, Henry County with 643 cases and 11 deaths, Patrick County with 159 cases and 2 deaths and Franklin County with 524 cases and 9 deaths.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

