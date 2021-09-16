Take the right 'equipment' to life's battles

When I was about 12 or 13, our school had a Walk-A-Thon to benefit the American Cancer Society. I, along with other students in the county, solicited sponsors for a 20-mile walk on a warm, sunny Saturday. We were sponsored at around $1 a mile I think it was.
Being into cowboys from an early age, even to this very day, I insisted on wearing a flannel, button-up shirt, blue jeans and good-old-fashioned Cowboy boots. You can imagine that I was miserably hot after walking just 2 miles, and by the fifth mile, I was beginning to feel the blisters on the tops of my feet.
My parents had advised me to wear tennis shoes, shorts and a T-shirt, but, no, I knew a lot better than they did. It would be all right.
We stopped at about 13 miles to eat a bag lunch that afternoon, and I wasn’t feeling well at all. My legs ached, my feet were killing me, and I pretty much knew I was done for.
An ambulance had followed us to take care of any heat-related issues or other problems that walkers might face. I thought it might be good for them to check out my feet, and when they did, I had blood in my boots.
How stupid was it not to listen to my parents, who always knew better anyway?
Well, sometimes you and I do the same thing with God. We go out to do something, and we take with us the wrong equipment, and we are dressed in the wrong attire.
Spiritually, we are wearing boots when we should be wearing the helmet of salvation, the sword of the spirit, and the breastplate of righteousness that Paul speaks of in Ephesians 6:10-17.
We forget to share the gospel of peace, or we stir up controversy instead, or we do not approach the devil with the sword of the spirit. Then we wonder why we fall into sin so often.
After all, as a famous movie line once said, “You can’t take a knife to a gunfight.”* See, I told you I like Westerns!
In Ephesians 6:13 we are told to, “…take up the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to withstand on that evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm.”
You see, God doesn’t want us to have our guard down or to go to battle with Satan and his deceitful ways with the wrong spiritual gear on. When we do, we will wind up getting bad blisters, and the problem with blisters is, as you know, if you keep irritating them, they grow into calloused areas.
The same is true of sin. If we go on sinning, it is easier to sin the next time, and our hearts will soon become calloused to God and his spirit.
So, if you haven’t, it is time to put on the right armor and be able to stand firm in the Lord, through prayer with him and obedience to his word.
*The actual quote is from “The Untouchables.” Sean Connery, playing Jim Malone says, “Trust a WOP to bring a knife to a gunfight.” Not a Western, but there was lots of gunplay. And I never looked at a baseball bat the same way again!
James Pence is the minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.