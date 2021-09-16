Take the right 'equipment' to life's battles

Spiritually, we are wearing boots when we should be wearing the helmet of salvation, the sword of the spirit, and the breastplate of righteousness that Paul speaks of in Ephesians 6:10-17.

We forget to share the gospel of peace, or we stir up controversy instead, or we do not approach the devil with the sword of the spirit. Then we wonder why we fall into sin so often.

After all, as a famous movie line once said, “You can’t take a knife to a gunfight.”* See, I told you I like Westerns!

In Ephesians 6:13 we are told to, “…take up the whole armor of God, so that you may be able to withstand on that evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm.”

You see, God doesn’t want us to have our guard down or to go to battle with Satan and his deceitful ways with the wrong spiritual gear on. When we do, we will wind up getting bad blisters, and the problem with blisters is, as you know, if you keep irritating them, they grow into calloused areas.

The same is true of sin. If we go on sinning, it is easier to sin the next time, and our hearts will soon become calloused to God and his spirit.