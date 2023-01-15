Talley aims for $25.8 million budget

Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Zeb Talley and MCPS Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons presented the first reading of the proposed MCPS FY24 budget at the January board meeting on Thursday.

MCPS division goals include maintaining accreditation across all City schools, reducing student absenteeism and out-of-school suspension by 10% by the end of 2024 and increasing family engagement opportunities by 10% by the spring of 2024, Talley said.

The proposed school budget increased from the FY23 budget of $24,585,581 by $1,173,191, coming to a total of $25,758,772.

Talley said revenue factors include projected enrollment of 1,880 students, state entitlement, compensation supplement and $13,002 from VPI totaling a projected $825,951.

The primary cost factors will include a 5% raise, budgeted requests and a potential health insurance increase which will total $1,173,191 when technical adjustments as subtracted. Those technical adjustments come from factors such as vacant positions and an influx of younger teachers who start out at lower salaries than more seasoned teachers.

Talley said the budget also lists a “wish list” from each school and division-wide. The total cost of listed requests is $1,378,332.

The conclusion of the budget requests an additional $347,240 in funding to “continue this journey of excellence” and get some of the essential items off of the wish list from each school and the division, Talley said.

The budget also included a list of capital investment improvements by site.

Talley also announced that MCPS would be working on the new six-year plan soon.

“We do have a vision for what we want our city schools to be, and that changes,” Talley said. “We want to get as much advice, input from others to make sure that we have a solid plan for our next six years.”

In other matters:

The board approved the personnel report. In the December board meeting, the board approved a personnel report hiring: Tahj Clanton, Sha’Miya Smith and Shamaad Walker-Muse and substitute teachers; Cynthia Arehart as special education teacher; Adrienne Anderson as art teacher; Mary Nunez as ESL instructor; Brack Scales as part-time bus driver; Katarina Childress as Martinsville High School (MHS) boys head swim coach; Frederico Barrier and Ellis Hairston as MHS co-head wrestling coaches; Troy Dalton as Martinsville Middle School (MMS) assistant wrestling coach and MMS assistant baseball coach; Lynne Deckel as MHS JV girls head soccer coach; Gervelle Kidd as MHS assistant varsity basketball coach; Donna Lowery as MMS girls track coach; Patrick Sullivan as MHS head coach boys varsity soccer; Tanner Sweitzer as MMS girls basketball coach; Jamond Carter as MMS head wrestling coach; Katherine Dietrich as girls varsity tennis head coach; Jalen Dillard as co-assistant basketball coach; Breona Gravely as JV head cheerleader coach; and Taylor Johnson as assistant varsity softball coach.

Curtis Millner described the American Legion Veteran programs that are available to students in the upcoming year. The 2023 American Legion Virginia State Police Youth Academy sends one rising senior to Virginia State Police academy for one week, American Legion Boys State and American Legion Girls State for high school juniors.

United Way Director of Financial Stability Programs Craig McCroskey spoke to the board about the Taxes Done Free Program, which provides tax aid at no cost, and asked that the board consider distributing information about the program to parents and staff.

Archer Deatherage, a fourth-grade student at Patrick Henry Elementary School, presented his 4-H speech to the board. He is a top 5 finalist in the 4-H speech contest and will compete for a free trip to 4-H camp if he wins.

Talley read a proclamation for Virginia School Principals Appreciation Week, and the board presented the principals present at the meeting with gift baskets.

Talley had the Teachers of the Year, one selected from each school, speak on where and what grade they teach. They are Teresa Bragg, Keona Walton, Jessica Clervoi, Kimberly Ramirez and Melissa McNeil.

The board approved the consent agenda which included minutes from the December board meeting and the December financial report.

Talley gave his superintendent’s report highlighting fine arts in the schools, contributions to the United Way, MCPS football, the University of Virginia Advisory Committee meeting, his visits to the schools and meetings on restorative justice.

MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

Jan. 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday (Schools and Offices Closed)

Jan. 17: Governors School meeting

Jan. 30: Public Budget meeting- second reading

Feb. 1: Parent & teacher conferences- 2 hour early dismissal

Feb. 13: Next regular school board meeting