Naquias Johnson started Tammy’s Grill after his mother, the late Tammy Johnson, inspired him to share his cooking skills with a larger audience than her nursing home.

At the end of January Tammy’s Grill officially opened as a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 1854 Virginia Ave., in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville.

Before it was a restaurant, Tammy’s Grill started as a food truck in honor of his mother, who died in 2017. He used to take food to her and other people at Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart, where she had stayed before she passed away, and she would always tell him he ought to open a restaurant.

Tammy Johnson grew up in Bassett and moved to Martinsville later in life. She worked at Pannill Knitting and Hardee’s before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1989.

She had two other children, Ciara and Catice Johnson.

At that time his mother passed he was driving trucks. He opened his food truck in April 2018, working it part-time until it got big enough to provide full-time work.

When the food truck opened, he said, he started out with a big menu but later found what items worked for them, which was all things chicken wings and sides. Since opening the restaurant in the shopping center Johnson has periodically put out specialty items other than wings and said he tries out new recipes all the time.

He gets inspiration from the internet and cooking shows and then tries them out himself while also putting in twists that make the recipes his own.

He said about two years into his food truck he was asked why he didn’t just open a restaurant and said he didn’t feel like it was the right time.

“I just felt like it was time,” Johnson said about why he decided to leave the food truck behind. They outgrew the first food truck they used, had a second one that was larger and then outgrew that one as well.

“I wanted to build my clientele … I’m trying to do it the right way. A lot of times people move to fast and they don’t give themselves time enough to perfect what they’re going to be doing,” Johnson said.

“It’s amazing,” he said about the response so far to his restaurant. “It’s amazing, it really is. I never in my wildest dreams thought that this would be what it is.”

“When you’re walking in your purpose, when it’s destined for you to do you just get up and do it,” he said. He added that working in the new restaurant is like being a “kid on a playground.”

Instead of having a traditional sit-down restaurant formula that can often obstruct productivity, Johnson said, he does things a little differently. Customers walk to the register, place their order, chose whether they want to dine in or carry their orders out, are given an order number or a buzzer and are brought their food either at the tables or in a to-go bag.

“It’s a better method for the way things are right now,” he added.

Renovations to the building started in November and lasted through the beginning of January.

The building used to be painted half purple and half yellow, but Johnson transformed it with design choices that reflect the colors used on the food truck: orange and black. He had custom bar-top tables made, a television mounted in a frame on the wall, painted the walls, redid the flooring and much more.

“We’re just thankful more than anything … Thankful for the love, for the continued support from the community,” Johnson said. “We know without them we would be able to do anything.”

He said he sees both familiar faces from the food truck and also new people almost every day, even including people from out of town, and more customers than ever before.

“For our restaurant here in Martinsville and Henry County, based out of here, to bring people from out of town to our area, that’s amazing to me,” he said. “That’s stuff that will stick with me forever because my little restaurant is bringing different people to the city.”

“When I hear people saying my mother’s name and me knowing what I’m trying to do to honor her memory and keep her memory alive forever, that seals the deal,” he said.

The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday form 1-9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.