Tau Omicron Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity tells how QUE School helps boys

Tau Omicron Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. made an appearance at the Martinsville City Public Schools December board meeting to talk about QUE School.

Members Ben Gravely and Clarence Simington spoke about what the organization does within both the Martinsville and Henry County school systems.

“Our charge is to uplift Martinsville and Henry County,” said fraternity member Ben Gravely. “We are a community and we are community servants … One of our strongholds is our mentor program, which we call QUE School.”

QUE stands for Qualified — Understood — Educated, and the program works to mentor students to develop character, leadership and positive behaviors. “We bring the young males in and we have a lot of activities that we allow them to participate in, but what’s central to that is we want them to do the best they can,” said fraternity member Clarence Simington.

Those activities include swim lessons, kayaking, truck shows, community service, movies and more.

The students participate in a program that the fraternity calls “passport to manhood” where the men try to “reinforce introspection” in the boys, Simington said, “to try to get them to look within themselves and to look and set goals to look at what they are going to do as far as giving back to society.”

Other members of the fraternity who were present included Richard Harris, Damian Wainwright, Eric Hairston and Greg Preston.

Tau Omicron Chapter Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is a Christian organization of collegiate men who uphold four main principles: manhood, scholarship, uplift and perseverance, Simington said. The mentoring program is a part of their community service.

They work with students ages 8-18 in most of the schools in Martinsville and Henry County, Simington said. They go into the different schools at least once a week to meet with students recommended to them by administrators and guidance counselors.

In other matters:

The board approved the personnel report. In the November meeting, they appointed: Sarah Johnson, Warren Mitchell, Johnette Morrisas and Diamond Gravely substitute teachers; Hope Craig, Emily Holder, Porsha Moyer and Lauren Clemons as paraprofessionals; Rachel Jones as school nurse; and Keith Silverman as English teacher. Waulula Hairston resigned as substitute teacher.

Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) Education Manager Krista Hodges reported that DRBA’s two new programs in the schools will be a therapeutic sensory garden for Albert Harris Elementary School (AHES) and a monarch waystation at Martinsville Middle School (MMS).

AHES Principal Renee Brown talked about AHES’s school improvement plan. The highest focus needs to be on raising scores in science, she said, but also math scores and attendance will be worked on. One of the main strategies to do this is to monitor classes and make sure instruction aligns with curriculum framework.

Martinsville High School Principal (MHS) Aji Dixon spoke about the school improvement plan for MHS, highlighting the need to work on chronic absenteeism, drop-out rate and science scores. He presented a multitude of goals, including providing formative assessments, monitoring results of assessments and continuing to provide feedback to teachers.

Attendees of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) conference spoke about what they learned. Dixon said he attended a talk that compared brain function on students of the past versus students now with effects of technology, and MCPS board member Jim Woods said that a talk about students getting hands-on experience with renewable energy projects was “fascinating.”

The board approved the consent agenda, which included the minutes from the November meeting and the financial report ending Nov. 30, and the action agenda containing the consideration of policies.

MCPS board chair Donna Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

Dec. 16: end of second nine-week grading period and 2-hour early dismissal

Dec. 19-30: winter break

Jan. 3-6: teacher workday

Jan. 9: students return

Jan. 12: regular school board meeting