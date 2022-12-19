Teachers of the Year: Whitney Calloway of Meadow View takes top honor; Katherine Cumberland, Hannah Sullivan are runners-up

Whitney Calloway, a reading specialist at Meadow View Elementary School, has been named Henry County's Teacher of the Year.
First runner-up was Katherine Cumberland, who teaches Spanish at Magna Vista High School, and second runner-up was Hannah Sullivan, who teaches kindergarten at Axton Elementary School.
Those teachers also were the Teachers of the Year for their schools. Each will have the use of an Autos by Nelson car for a portion of the spring semester.
Other schools' Teachers of the Year are:
- Savanna Gwynn, first grade at Campbell Court Elementary
- Kristie Gardner, fifth grade at Drewry Mason Elementary
- Stacy Joyce, reading specialist at GW Carver Elementary
- Amy Mitchell, third grade at Mt. Olivet Elementary
- Emily Burton, specialist at Rich Acres Elementary
- Lorrie Aldridge, third grade at Sanville Elementary
- Paula Davis, instructional coach at Stanleytown Elementary
- Alison Saul, math at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle
- Anglea Kurczewski, math at Laurel Park Middle
- Justine Kline, drama at Bassett High School
- Lisa Richardson, school counselor at Center for Community Learning/Career Academy