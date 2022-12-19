 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Teachers of the Year: Whitney Calloway of Meadow View takes top honor; Katherine Cumberland, Hannah Sullivan are runners-up

  • 0
Calloway in car

Henry County Teacher of the Year and her children (from left, Rowan, Jaxon and Mason) are in her prize - a car that Autos by Nelson will give her the use of for a portion of the spring semester. Calloway is a reading specialist at Meadow View Elementary School, and her children are students there.

Whitney Calloway, a reading specialist at Meadow View Elementary School, has been named Henry County's Teacher of the Year.

Teacher of the Year MVHS

Spanish teacher Katherine Cumberland (left, with Superintendent Sandy Strayer) is first runner-up for Henry County Public Schools' Teacher of the Year.

First runner-up was Katherine Cumberland, who teaches Spanish at Magna Vista High School, and second runner-up was Hannah Sullivan, who teaches kindergarten at Axton Elementary School.

Teacher of the Year Axton

Axton Elementary School kindergarten teacher Hannah Sullivan (right of Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer) is the school's Teacher of the Year and second runner-up for the school system.

Those teachers also were the Teachers of the Year for their schools. Each will have the use of an Autos by Nelson car for a portion of the spring semester.

Hannah Sullivan second runner-up in car

Axton Elementary School kindergarten teacher Hannah Sullivan is the second runner-up Henry County Teacher of the Year. Her prize is the use of the Autos by Nelson car she is sitting in.

Other schools' Teachers of the Year are:

  • Savanna Gwynn, first grade at Campbell Court Elementary 
  • Kristie Gardner, fifth grade at Drewry Mason Elementary 
  • Stacy Joyce, reading specialist at GW Carver Elementary 
  • Amy Mitchell, third grade at Mt. Olivet Elementary
  • Emily Burton, specialist at Rich Acres Elementary
  • Lorrie Aldridge, third grade at Sanville Elementary
  • Paula Davis, instructional coach at Stanleytown Elementary
  • Alison Saul, math at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle
  • Anglea Kurczewski, math at Laurel Park Middle
  • Justine Kline, drama at Bassett High School
  • Lisa Richardson, school counselor at Center for Community Learning/Career Academy

Teacher of the Year

Whitney Calloway (holding the sign), GW Meadow View Elementary School reading specialist, is Henry County's Teacher of the Year.
