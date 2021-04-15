 Skip to main content
Tearing down to build up in Martinsville
Tearing down to build up in Martinsville

  Updated
Hairston Funeral Home on Fayette Street in Martinsville is looking to expand. But to make way for that expansion, another old building across from Armstead Avenue had to go down. That was happening this week in an historic part of Martinsville. And age-old porcelain went down with the brick and mortar, too.

