Hairston Funeral Home on Fayette Street in Martinsville is looking to expand. But to make way for that expansion, another old building across from Armstead Avenue had to go down. That was happening this week in an historic part of Martinsville. And age-old porcelain went down with the brick and mortar, too.
editor's pick
Tearing down to build up in Martinsville
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four from North Carolina are sent to the hospital with injuries.
- Updated
A vehicle was struck by gunfire on Armstead Avenue in Martinsville.
- Updated
Jonathon Scott Grubb reached a plea agreement.
Virginia, school districts say no, so parents staging their own proms for high schools in Henry, Patrick counties -- out of state
Virginia pandemic restrictions make it impossible to hold a traditional state prom -- so parents are crossing the state line to do it themselves.
- Updated
More than 3,000 residents joined the list of fully vaccinated.
Victim's name was same as a patrol officer.
- Updated
A Bassett man with a long history of drug charges has been sentenced to prison after a plea agreement on his latest charges.
Martinsville City School Board begins private talks about reversion, which could merge school districts
Discussion about process took place in a closed session.
Data show county's crime rate below state average.