Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle-verses-bicycle crash, which resulted in the death of a 15-year-old.

The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Highway 220, one-tenth of a mile north of Route 619 in Franklin County.

A 15-year-old boy was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Highway 220, when the bicycle was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord which was traveling south in the right lane on Route 220.

The operator of the bicycle was identified as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.