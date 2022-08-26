Tempers flare and comments are heated during City's Reversion information session

Comments were heated during a Martinsville Town Reversion meeting.

About four dozen citizens attended the Thursday evening event held at New College Institute.

City Public Information Officer Kendall Davis and City Attorney and Assistant City Manager talked about reversion, then took questions from attendees. Only city residents were allowed to speak. One spoke in favor of reversion, and the rest were critical of it.

Reversion is the process of a freestanding city transitioning into a town of the county, which would result in a consolidation of services.

Davis said reversion would prevent the raising of taxes and actually would result in lower taxes after the first year, according to studies done on other cities that have gone through reversion.

Martinsville residents would gain voting rights in the county as well as in the proposed town of Martinsville, and Martinsville would have some form of representation on county government boards. Two options presented by Monday were Martinsville receiving a seat on the Henry County Board of Supervisors or Martinsville being broken up into districts.

Services

Under reversion, the county would take over the school system, social services, health and mental health and all constitutional offices such as the commission of revenues, the court system, city treasurer and the sheriff’s office, Monday said.

The town would maintain urban services such as police and fire departments, utility services, public works and much of the present administration, he said.

Davis said that it is important to get information from either the county or city websites to make sure to avoid misinformation. “All of those things that may be out there that have been floating around social media posts are just simply not true," he said.

Questions

Bishop J.C. Richardson asked: “If reversion takes place, Martinsville citizens will pay town taxes and county taxes ... How can you assure Martinsville citizens their taxes would not increase?”

“It’s important to remember that the town residents will also become county voters,” Monday said. “They will have a voice in county politics ... Politicians that raise taxes significantly are typically dealt with rather harshly by their voters.”

The Virginia Commission on Local Government’s report states that “reversion is in the best interest of Martinsville, Henry County and the state,” Davis said.

Monday said that the county and city had both signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and then been in the process of signing a Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSU) when the county rejected the agreement and started to fight the reversion process.

Richardson also asked: “Since the Virginia State Supreme Court has sent your petition, if that is the correct legal term, back to the three-judge panel regarding referendum for the Martinsville citizens to have the opportunity to vote on reversion, what are your next steps in this process? Additionally, it seems like the council is not interested in having the citizens to vote on this; am I right on that?”

“The reason that the council decided to appeal this is that it’s an unconstitutional changing of the rules in the middle of the process," Monday said.. We had filed this lawsuit [against Henry County] in 2020 and, at the time, the existing state law which was the law for every locality across Virginia … was that no referendum was required.”

“In the middle of the game, so to speak, the rules changed,” Monday added. “Because that’s what happened to Martinsville, this law applied only to Martinsville. If any other city in the state wants to pursue reversion they’re not required to hold a referendum.”

Dean Cook said: “I’m offended that the city of Martinsville is fighting, they’re mad, because they have to participate in democracy when the rest of the state does not.”

Elections

City Council member Tammy Pearson, the only Council member against reversion, asked if City Council could vote at any time to stop spending any more money on reversion fees and vote to no longer revert. Monday replied that, as a city council member, she may make a motion for that vote at any time.

“Well, that’s good to know because I can tell you I will be asking for a vote on reversion after the Nov. 8 election if we vote in, not one, but two new city council members that may vote against reversion,” Pearson said.

Pearson asked: “Ruth Easley, our Commission of Revenue, has shared some fact-based numbers that were different from what I saw appeared today. Can you explain the discrepancy?”

“We disagree ... with Ms. Easley’s numbers," Monday replied. "They are not accurate,” Monday said.

By the numbers

Easley said: “The consultant studies were put together without any direct input or confirmation of assumptions that were made regarding tax assessments from the office that is statutorily charged with administering tax assessments. There are some errors in the study that I have repeatedly brought to the attention of City Council and the administrative staff, yet the errors have not been corrected. When will the city correct those errors and quit perpetuating the myth that there are any savings from Martinsville taxpayers other than maybe a penny or two, if that, in the real estate tax?”

“I don’t intend to engage in a debate with you,” Monday said. “I said earlier that the city staff and the majority of City Council find your numbers to be inaccurate, and we disagree with your assertion that our numbers are inaccurate.

“We have a fundamental disagreement about numbers,” Monday added. “You’re going to continue to say what you believe and you are welcome to come and address the city council -- Lord knows you do it on a regular basis -- and you typically tell staff that they are utterly incompetent, and I have no doubt that you will continue to do so.”

The audience applauded Easley when she returned to her seat.

From the back of the room, Rawls interjected: “What professional expertise can we cite on our City Council that should overrule our commissioner of revenue on this matter?”

Davis said he and Monday "would not engage in talking about the expertise" of elected officials.

Charles Roark, proprietor of Star News and a city resident, took the microphone and said, "It's just like a carnival show - it's like 'If you don't go along with us, or you don't agree with us, then you're just misinformation.'"

Roark said if Martinsville were a town, people would pay more in taxes because they would pay a town tax in addition to a city tax.

Next steps

Regarding next steps, Monday said, “I think it is unlikely that we will immediately take up the issue of the constitutionality of the referendum. The more pressing issue for the three-judge panel to determine is whether there is an existing binding settlement agreement between the city and the county.”

“And also in the future the city council might decide that they no longer wish to pursue the issue of the unconstitutionality of the reversion law. So right now we’re not going to press the reversion matter for the time being, and that will be a bridge we will cross depending on how the future happenings in the three judge panel play out,” Monday said.

Jobs

Richardson also said the majority of Martinsville citizens are against reversion. He asked what jobs would be lost and what goals the city would implement should reversion take place.

Davis said that the “implementation part” was a question for city council. “And as I said, you can come to city council meetings” to ask this type of question, he added.

Monday said that essentially all the city employees would remain, and constitutional officers are independent. All five treasurer staff and three of the five commissioner of revenue staff would likely be kept. Commonwealth's attorney staff would like all be kept and need one additional hire. The county has indicated that out of the seven circuit court clerk staff, it will hire those who are interested in remaining. The county has indicated that it would like to have a satellite office for the one registrar employee, and the county sheriff’s office has need for additional deputies, and the city has 51 that are already trained.

Schools

Monday said that should the city schools be taken over by the county, they will still require the same amount of teaching staff in the schools and the Martinsville teachers would be the most readily available staff to fill those positions.

“I do not see how reversion makes our city schools and our city government better for all citizens,” Richardson said. “I don’t know if anybody in this room outside of the two of you [Davis and Monday] can tell us what is at least one advantage of reversion for the city and the county from a citizen’s point of view.”

Ural Harris said that he had heard Martinsville High School might close if reversion happens and Monday responded: “It is ... the county school board, under state law, that has the sole authority to make decisions about school closures. I have enormous respect for [Henry County Supervisor] Debra Buchanan as an individual, but I’m going to say tonight, Debra Buchanan, at a supervisors meeting or on Star News, does not have authority to close a school in Martinsville or in Henry County or anywhere else.”

In favor

Harris was the only resident to speak in favor of reversion, saying, “I would like to see the city council come out with more advantages that they haven’t mentioned. One of them is how much money we will lose from revenue sharing if we don’t revert."

Monday responded that he could not make any comment on the county’s fiscal issues. He said people should pay attention to who is giving the information and what they have to lose or gain.

City Council candidate Aaron Rawls came to the microphone to speak. “I think most people came here wanting to be heard for once in this process, and we show up and we get another lecture,” Rawls said.

“Henry County walking away from the MOU or whatever terms they signed, was actually them listening to their constituents. They got lit up pretty well by their constituents for doing this [reversion agreements] … they did what we have not,” Rawls said.

Taxes

Rawls asked: “Is the city tax base growing or shrinking?”

“The city tax base is largely static,” Monday said. Rawls interrupted Monday to say, “It’s growing … Population is increased; tax revenues have increased; I don’t know about the assessed values, but both have increased.”

One of the reasons the city is adamant on reversion revolves around not raising taxes, Davis said. There was a $3 million deficit in the FY 2022 budget that was only fixed through one-time American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for COVID relief.

Rawls said a $3 million deficit is not typical. He said the city had spent almost $1.5 million on reversion.

He started asking how much the city spent on repaying a grant for the failed Henricopolis School of Medicine and Davis interjected, saying that his time was up.