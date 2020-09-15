Ten more deaths from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Stanleytown Health and Rehab, which has had an outbreak of 54 patients and 27 staff members to test positive for the virus, has been relatively calm on that front recently.

Only one Stanleytown resident currently is known to have the virus, Stanleytown Administrator Kennedy Flynn wrote by email, and that resident “was discharged to the hospital last month. We have no positive patients currently. I would like to thank our dedicated staff for their tireless efforts to enable us to reach this point.”

Additionally, two staff members still have not recovered from COVID-19. They “have been held out of work pending recovery and clearance by the Henry County/Martinsville Health Department.”

Eleven Stanleytown residents have died of COVID-19, the last one three weeks ago, she said.

King’s Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville has not had any COVID-19 cases among residents, but five of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Administrator Tammy Shorter wrote by email.

“All 5 employees are doing fine and have all returned to work,” she wrote.