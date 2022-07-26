Tequila Sports Bar at standstill

The former Druid Hills Bowling Alley shows signs of reopening, but with a permitting process that has gotten more expensive work has ceased and future plans appear to be in flux.

Leonardo Ruiz is the owner of Los Nortenos on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. The online geographic information system map for Martinsville shows he purchased the shuttered bowling alley at 1051 Spruce Street in April 2017.

Signs on the building and out front promote the promise of a “Tequila Sports Bar and Grill,” and a Facebook page with a post from September 2020 says “Coming soon! Food, drinks, live music, sports and more!”

But at some point during the renovation of the facility the original parking lot was removed and a new lot replaced it, creating an expensive complication that has halted the opening. Any new lot put in now would have to undergo a lot of re-grading first to make some nearly flat handicapped spots.

“I don’t have any leeway with the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements,” said Building Official and Zoning Administrator Kris Bridges. “The owner was grandfathered with the old parking lot, but when he removed it the new lot has to be in complete compliance.”

During a tour of the Druid Hills area on Monday, members of Martinsville City Council sat in a bus in a parking lot across the street from the bowling alley and listened to Bridges explain why the building had not reopened.

“He [the property owner] didn’t like what I had to say so he hired an attorney and I explained it to him and he understood everything I said,” Bridges said. “Everyone knows what needs to be done.”

But Bridges said nothing has changed since January and he has no idea what plans may be in the works.

One thing is certain: an expensive grading project will now have to occur to create at least five ADA-compliant parking spaces on what are now two lots on either side of the building constructed on an incline.

The rules are complicated. To be ADA-compliant, a cross slope of 1:50 is required. That translates to a 1-foot rise in a 50-foot run, equivalent to a 2% grade or about a quarter-inch slope per foot of ramp width.

“It basically has to be flat,” said Bridges.

After a tour of the area mostly on the southeast side of the city, members of Council, staff and several residents attended a neighborhood meeting in the library of the Patrick Henry Elementary School on East Church Street Extension Monday night.

“Since our last meeting on June 27 last year there have been 30 notices of violations and 28 non-valid complaints resulting in 58 nuisance inspections being performed,” said Bridges. “There have been 16 maintenance and special consult inspections that have been performed, and three demolitions are awaiting final inspection and completion.”

Council members and City Manager Leon Towarnicki shared in an exchange about trash and a reoccurring problem of people dumping trash off the side of the streets instead of calling the refuse department for special pickups.

“All they have to do is pick up the phone and give us a call and we’ll come and pick it up,” said Towarnicki. “It’s a free service if they would only use it.”

Mayor Kathy Lawson opened up the floor for comments and questions from citizens, and Gwen Williams of A Street was the first to speak.

“My light bill is $350 a month sometimes,” said Williams. “I ... use one television, and all of my appliances are high efficiency. I called and talked to Durwin Joyce [electric director] and he said ‘if you don’t like it, you can move. I’m not satisfied in the City, and if I could move I would move.”

Williams said the City had conducted an energy audit at her house and found nothing to explain why her utility bill was so high. Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles requested that a copy of the audit be made available for a reevaluation.

“If Durwin said that, then I want to apologize,” said Bowles.

Jack Furman of Indian Trail complained of kudzu that is growing across the street from his home.

“We had it sprayed, but we still have all this growth,” said Furman. “Why can’t the City take care of this?”

“We don’t have the resources to go after kudzu,” said Bridges. Regulating what grows in woods would involve the city landscape ordinance.

Leroy “Toolie” Hairston renewed his complaint of speedsters in his neighborhood on Westend.

“I’m very upset,” said Hairston. “I have wondered what does it take and how long will it take before it stops?”