Texas man sentenced in rape of Bassett girl

A Texas man has been sentenced to 350 years in prison for sex crimes with a 12-year-old Bassett girl after pleading guilty as charged earlier this year.

Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 22, of Spring, Texas, will serve an active sentence of 33 years and be on probation for the remainder of his life when he becomes eligible for release.

Merritt was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on Sept. 20 on a charge of rape of a child less than 13 years of age; two charges of rape; two charges of producing child pornography with a victim under the age of 15, second or subsequent offense; two charges of producing child pornography with a victim under the age of 15; abduction with intent to defile and solicitation of a child less than 15 years of age for sex.

The case was continued on four different occasions, and then on March 8 Merritt appeared in Henry County Circuit Court where he entered a guilty plea on all the charges against him and was sentenced that same day.

An Amber Alert was issued when the girl went missing from her home. Investigators ended their pursuit of Merritt, whom they knew had been in contact with the girl, when they caught up with the pair in Henderson, N.C., in early February 2021.

At a preliminary hearing after Merritt's arrest the girl was called to the stand to testify, and said that it was her intention to run away with Merritt because she loved him.

The Bulletin had published the name of the girl when she was considered a missing person, but because of her age and the nature of the charges in the case, her name will not be provided in this account.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office by Henry County Sheriff's Office Investigator P.C. Stone indicates that a phone call from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to Stone advised that their office had received a complaint from Discord, a software company that provides a popular instant messaging and digital distribution platform.

The company relayed information that on Feb. 11, 2021, they became aware of a 12-year-old girl that had been "making threats and statements of harming herself."

Stone said Bedford County Deputy C. Collins told him "the reported user is from a group of users that go by 'CVLT' who extort minor women into committing self-harm and uploading their own child pornography."

Collins told Stone "the reported user has access to a minor and has documented they intend to abuse them."

Stone wrote that Collins was made aware of numerous messages between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 that involved Merritt and the girl.

Those messages include the girl asking Merritt if he had enjoyed having sexual intercourse with her and "multiple photographs of the girl and Merritt together at a tent in the woods on Feb. 10, 2021."

"There are also messages from the girl to Merritt stating, in essence, that the girl was craving food and that it was a sign she was pregnant to which Merritt tell her that she is not pregnant," Stone wrote.

The complaint shows a cellphone belonging to the girl was seized by police on Feb. 11, 2021, and Investigator M.D. Wagoner located a video on the phone taken the day before that showed the girl "not wearing garments on the lower half of her body" and "sitting on a naked male's lap."

There were other videos on the phone and all appeared to be taken from the "same tent in the woods that the girl and Merritt were photographed together."

Stone had explained in his complaint that his investigation determined that Merritt and the girl met on Instagram, a social media site, in December 2020.

"Merritt then traveled from Spring, Texas, with the only apparent purpose of meeting the 12-year-old girl," he wrote.

Stone said Merritt was interviewed briefly on Feb. 11, 2021, and admitted meeting the girl in person on Reed Creek Drive in Henry County and provided law enforcement with a phone he said he used to communicate with the girl but did not have service and was "believed to not have been used."

The search of the girl's phone revealed warnings from Merritt that he had been contacted by police and that she could be next, the complaint stated.

"While law enforcement was at her residence, Merritt instructed the girl to 'get out' and 'leave' and 'hide phone.' The girl then placed her Samsung cellular telephone inside of a saxophone case and initially refused to provide her cell phone to law enforcement."

The following day, on Feb. 12, 2021, the great-grandmother of the girl "reported the girl as missing and stated that she had left a suicide note at the residence."

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry called two press conferences after the Amber Alert was issued, the first to appeal to the public for the whereabouts of Merritt and the girl and the second to announce both had been found safe and Merritt had been arrested in Henderson.

Merritt, who will be 54 years old when he is eligible for release, was also ordered to pay $7,460 in court costs.

perry_abduction1

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry at a press conference  on Feb. 13, 2021 regarding the abduction of a Bassett girl. 

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Henry County grand jury indictments

There were 82 certified indictments and 46 direct indictment issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday. Indictments are not an indication of guilt and present only one side of a case.

Certified indictments

  • Douglas Delano Adams, 20, abduction on March 24.
  • Oscar Devin Adams, 34, DUI - third or subsequent offense on March 30. 
  • Timothy Shaine Anderson, 42, elude police - speeding 20 mph or more over limit on July 21.
  • Damien Shane Arrington, 19, two counts of failure to appear on June 23. 
  • Daniel Robert Calfee, 33, abduction on Feb. 26.
  • Jacob Michael Campbell, 28, three counts of failure to appear on June 9.
  • Taven Lamar Chamberlain, 22, three counts assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, abduction on July 11. 
  • Graylin Elroy Claybrooks, 41, assault and battery of a family or household member-third or subsequent offense, on May 2. 
  • Raheem Fuquan Coles, 39, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit on March 31.
  • Silas Samuel Crane Jr., 19, breaking and entering a dwelling with intent to commit larceny on May 5, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute-greater than 10 grams, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-greater than half-ounce but less than 5 pounds, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit on May 18.
  • Michael Wayne Crews, 50, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on June 23 and June 27. 
  • Chase Conley Crum, 19, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit on April 3, eluding police on April 5. 
  • Jerri Jean DeHart, 51, two counts of failure to appear on June 10.
  • Tereall Lynn Dickerson Sr., 31, endangering life of a child on June 3. 
  • Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, first-degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a felony on April 17.
  • Isaiah Rashad Dunlap, 20, hit-and-run with damage to attended property greater than $1000 on June 3. 
  • Posie Phillips Hairston Jr., 38, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years of conviction on May 20.
  • Douglas Wayne Harris, 43, eluding police on June 23. 
  • Colton Nicholas Hill, 31, aggravated sexual battery-victim less than 13 years old between July 14, 2020, and March 8. 
  • Christopher Blake Hughes, 31, possession of a firearm by a violent felon on April 17. 
  • Leif Keighlen Rider Hughes, 19, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, aggravated malicious wounding on June 2.
  • Christopher Scott Keller, 33, possession of methamphetamine on June 5. 
  • Jerel Tanchez Lane, 29, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on June 15. 
  • Samantha Ann Martin, 38, failure to appear on July 23.
  • Cody Quay Mays, 36, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on Oct. 30. 
  • Marilyn Darlene McCoy, 59, possession of a firearm by violent felon on May 13. 
  • Wesley Girard Moore, 35, failure to appear on May 21.
  • Eric Christopher Naff, 42, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on May 16.
  • Jason Todd McKinney, 35, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit on May 10. 
  • Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21, rape of child less than 13 years old, solicitation of a child less than 15 years old to propose sexual act between Feb. 7-12, abduction with intent to defile between Feb. 7-13.
  • James Brockman Oakley, 49, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit, attempted malicious wounding, maliciously throwing missile at occupied motor vehicle on March 30.
  • Terry Gray Overby, 45, shoplifting-greater than $1,000 on Oct. 31. 
  • Erik Stanley Palmer, 33, possession of heroin and fentanyl on May 20.
  • Wesley Keith Peters, 39, shoplifting-third or subsequent offense on May 27. 
  • Keaton Lashane Redd, 25, malicious wounding, maliciously shooting at or into an occupied dwelling on May 15. 
  • Mikayla Annette Richards, 27, possession of heroin on May 1. 
  • Brad Elliott Rorrer, 44, petit larceny-third or subsequent offense on April 20. 
  • James Daniel Rorrer, 43, possession of fentanyl on May 31.
  • Christian Eduardo Salas, 23, strangulation on May 16. 
  • Donald Ray Shoulders Jr., 37, grand larceny of a motor vehicle on April 1. 
  • Troy Andrew Spencer, 28, attempted unlawful wounding of a family or household member on Nov. 4.
  • Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 34, two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on May 22.
  • Jessica Blane Thomas, 41, possession of fentanyl on March 29. 
  • Tymear Rayvonne Thompson, 21, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery-use of a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon within 10 years of conviction, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on June 2.
  • Dinerro Cortez Turner, 32, malicious wounding of family or household member on May 9. 
  • Matthew Douglas Turner, 30, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit on March 24. 
  • Savannah Jo Upchurch, 28, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit arson, arson of an unoccupied church on May 7. 
  • Loretta Tillman Warner, 51, embezzlement-third or subsequent offense on May 22. 
  • Juan Manuel Ortega-Wilson, 24, malicious wounding on June 17.
  • Robert John Wilson, 41, two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on May 2. 
  • Hank Toby James Wright, 41, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon within 10 years conviction, on June 22, grand larceny on Dec. 10. 

Direct indictments

  • Jason Bradlee Barnes, 42, possession of methamphetamine on May 8, 2020.
  • Ashley Marie Brodeur, 21, involuntary manslaughter, abuse and neglect of a child, endangering the life of child on Jan. 9.
  • Darren Matthew Compton, 44, manufacture and possession of an explosive device on Dec. 25. 
  • Silas Samuel Crane Jr., 19, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams, possession of fentanyl, possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily committed on May 5. 
  • Lewis Clinton Deatherage, 39, possession of fentanyl, possession of tramadol on May 13. 
  • Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, maliciously shooting at or into an occupied dwelling on April 17.
  • Triston O'Bryan Dodson, 23, false statement to a firearm dealer on June 25. 
  • Isaiah Rashad Dunlap, 20, eluding police-speed 20 mph or more over limit on June 3. 
  • Philip Cody Franklin, 32, possession of hydrocodone and acetaminophen on March 11, 2020.
  • Posie Phillips Hairston Jr., 38, possession of cocaine with intend to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of LSD with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute greater than 10 grams, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II controlled substance on May 20. 
  • Willie Franklin Johnson, 34, hit and run-attended property with damage greater than $1,000, reckless driving on March 24.
  • Jason Todd McKinney, 45, possession of fentanyl on May 10. 
  • Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21, two charges of rape on Feb. 8 and Feb. 10, producing child pornography-victim less than 15 years old on Feb. 9, three counts of producing child pornography-victim less than 15 years old second or subsequent offense on Feb. 9. 
  • Corian Anquon Moss, 31, DUI-first offense, drinking alcohol in public on Feb. 16. 
  • James Brockman Oakley, 49, possession of methamphetamine on March 30.
  • James Damien Purdy, 42, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute greater than 10 grams on April 24. 
  • James Daniel Rorrer, 43, possession of tramadol on May 31.
  • Elizabeth Ashley Stoneman, 34, possession of methamphetamine on May 22. 
  • Jessica Blane Thomas, 41, possession of tramadol on March 29.
  • Tymear Rayvonne Thompson, 21, conspiracy to commit armed robbery on June 2. 
  • Arnette Dallen Williams, 22, forgery, uttering a forged check, grand larceny on June 17.
  • Stephen Charles Williamson III, 30, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of tramadol on May 9.
  • Damian Michael Wolfe, 31, conspiracy to deliver drugs to an inmate, attempting to possess buprenorphine and naloxone by inmate between June 22-30.
  • Jessica Rena Wolfe, 31, delivering drugs to inmate between June 22-30.
  • Hank Toby James Wright, 41, carrying a concealed weapon on June 22.
