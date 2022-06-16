Texas man sentenced in rape of Bassett girl

A Texas man has been sentenced to 350 years in prison for sex crimes with a 12-year-old Bassett girl after pleading guilty as charged earlier this year.

Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 22, of Spring, Texas, will serve an active sentence of 33 years and be on probation for the remainder of his life when he becomes eligible for release.

Merritt was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on Sept. 20 on a charge of rape of a child less than 13 years of age; two charges of rape; two charges of producing child pornography with a victim under the age of 15, second or subsequent offense; two charges of producing child pornography with a victim under the age of 15; abduction with intent to defile and solicitation of a child less than 15 years of age for sex.

The case was continued on four different occasions, and then on March 8 Merritt appeared in Henry County Circuit Court where he entered a guilty plea on all the charges against him and was sentenced that same day.

An Amber Alert was issued when the girl went missing from her home. Investigators ended their pursuit of Merritt, whom they knew had been in contact with the girl, when they caught up with the pair in Henderson, N.C., in early February 2021.

At a preliminary hearing after Merritt's arrest the girl was called to the stand to testify, and said that it was her intention to run away with Merritt because she loved him.

The Bulletin had published the name of the girl when she was considered a missing person, but because of her age and the nature of the charges in the case, her name will not be provided in this account.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's Office by Henry County Sheriff's Office Investigator P.C. Stone indicates that a phone call from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to Stone advised that their office had received a complaint from Discord, a software company that provides a popular instant messaging and digital distribution platform.

The company relayed information that on Feb. 11, 2021, they became aware of a 12-year-old girl that had been "making threats and statements of harming herself."

Stone said Bedford County Deputy C. Collins told him "the reported user is from a group of users that go by 'CVLT' who extort minor women into committing self-harm and uploading their own child pornography."

Collins told Stone "the reported user has access to a minor and has documented they intend to abuse them."

Stone wrote that Collins was made aware of numerous messages between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 that involved Merritt and the girl.

Those messages include the girl asking Merritt if he had enjoyed having sexual intercourse with her and "multiple photographs of the girl and Merritt together at a tent in the woods on Feb. 10, 2021."

"There are also messages from the girl to Merritt stating, in essence, that the girl was craving food and that it was a sign she was pregnant to which Merritt tell her that she is not pregnant," Stone wrote.

The complaint shows a cellphone belonging to the girl was seized by police on Feb. 11, 2021, and Investigator M.D. Wagoner located a video on the phone taken the day before that showed the girl "not wearing garments on the lower half of her body" and "sitting on a naked male's lap."

There were other videos on the phone and all appeared to be taken from the "same tent in the woods that the girl and Merritt were photographed together."

Stone had explained in his complaint that his investigation determined that Merritt and the girl met on Instagram, a social media site, in December 2020.

"Merritt then traveled from Spring, Texas, with the only apparent purpose of meeting the 12-year-old girl," he wrote.

Stone said Merritt was interviewed briefly on Feb. 11, 2021, and admitted meeting the girl in person on Reed Creek Drive in Henry County and provided law enforcement with a phone he said he used to communicate with the girl but did not have service and was "believed to not have been used."

The search of the girl's phone revealed warnings from Merritt that he had been contacted by police and that she could be next, the complaint stated.

"While law enforcement was at her residence, Merritt instructed the girl to 'get out' and 'leave' and 'hide phone.' The girl then placed her Samsung cellular telephone inside of a saxophone case and initially refused to provide her cell phone to law enforcement."

The following day, on Feb. 12, 2021, the great-grandmother of the girl "reported the girl as missing and stated that she had left a suicide note at the residence."

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry called two press conferences after the Amber Alert was issued, the first to appeal to the public for the whereabouts of Merritt and the girl and the second to announce both had been found safe and Merritt had been arrested in Henderson.

Merritt, who will be 54 years old when he is eligible for release, was also ordered to pay $7,460 in court costs.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

