Thanksgiving closings

Thanksgiving is celebrated on Thursday, but many government entities expand into Wednesday and Friday for closings.

Federal, state and local government offices are closed on Thursday. Banks and schools are closed.

Because of cases of COVID-19, the Martinsville Municipal Building already had closed until next Monday, except for courts. Those who wish to pay bills may do so through the drop box and on the web.

There will be no garbage pickup on Thursday. Normal garbage route pick-up will resume on Friday, and Thursday’s regular garbage route will also be picked up on Friday. Bulk trash will not be picked up on Friday.

All Henry County and PSA offices will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed until Monday. Convenience centers will be closed only on Thursday.

Essential services such as law enforcement, fire and EMS will be on regular shifts.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed until Monday, when it will reopen for limited public hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance.