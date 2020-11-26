Thanksgiving closings

Today is Thanksgiving, and federal, state and local government offices are closed. Banks and schools are closed.

Some government offices will remain closed on Friday.

Because of cases of COVID-19, the Martinsville Municipal Building already had closed until Monday, except for courts. Those who wish to pay bills may do so through the drop box and on the web.

Normal garbage route pick-up will resume Friday, and today’s regular garbage route will also be picked up on Friday. Bulk trash will not be picked up on Friday.

All Henry County and PSA offices are closed until Monday. Convenience centers will be closed only today.

Essential services such as law enforcement, fire and EMS will be on regular shifts.

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will remain closed until Monday, when it will reopen for limited public hours of 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visitors are able to register on the iPad to request assistance.

The Henry County-Martinsville Health Department will remain closed until 8 a.m. Monday.

Henry County, Martinsville and Patrick County schools are closed today and Friday.

Patrick Henry Community College has no classes today or Friday.