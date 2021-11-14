The 29th Big Bird Toy Run raises money for Christmas Cheer

Big Bird may be gone, but his legacy continues to raise money and collect toys to make Christmas brighter for the less fortunate.

More than 150 bikers took to the road Saturday in the 29th annual Big Bird Toy Run. The first since the passing of its originator, Ricky "Big Bird" Holcomb, the Toy Run raised money for Christmas Cheer, a local charity that provides food for families in need and gifts for children at Christmas.

The concept is simple: Bikers collect money and toys among themselves for a ticket to ride in a parade of motorcycles that ends with a time to socialize and enjoy some live music.

In past times the event has raised in excess of $10,000, and although this year's figure was still being determined, many of the riders compared the ride on Saturday to those under the direction of the man for which the ride is named.

The first bike run "had 32 motorcycles and a 1962 Ford Galaxy riding in sleet and snow," Holcomb said in an interview with the Bulletin in 2019. It raised "$300 and 20-some toys. ... Then we went down to Sportlanes and bought everybody a beer."

Afterward, everyone involved agreed to make it an annual tradition, he said.