The 29th Big Bird Toy Run raises money for Christmas Cheer

Big Bird may be gone, but his legacy continues to raise money and collect toys to make Christmas brighter for the less fortunate.
More than 150 bikers took to the road Saturday in the 29th annual Big Bird Toy Run. The first since the passing of its originator, Ricky "Big Bird" Holcomb, the Toy Run raised money for Christmas Cheer, a local charity that provides food for families in need and gifts for children at Christmas.
The concept is simple: Bikers collect money and toys among themselves for a ticket to ride in a parade of motorcycles that ends with a time to socialize and enjoy some live music.
In past times the event has raised in excess of $10,000, and although this year's figure was still being determined, many of the riders compared the ride on Saturday to those under the direction of the man for which the ride is named.
The first bike run "had 32 motorcycles and a 1962 Ford Galaxy riding in sleet and snow," Holcomb said in an interview with the Bulletin in 2019. It raised "$300 and 20-some toys. ... Then we went down to Sportlanes and bought everybody a beer."
Afterward, everyone involved agreed to make it an annual tradition, he said.
A ride this past summer was held in Holcomb's honor. He died in February after having a stroke, after having lost both legs to diabetes and being diagnosed with bone cancer.
"You know Ricky Holcomb was such a strong supporter of Christmas Cheer and for years and years Bird just loved to do this because he loved kids," said Christmas Cheer President Kathy Lawson to media covering the event. "We are so thankful for his memory and to the people that now organize it and everybody that turned out."
Lawson watched as the riders pulled into the Sportlanes parking lot on Koehler Road in Martinsville and the end of this year's ride.
"Several members of the Cheer's board worked the benefit ride for Bird's funeral expenses, and it was a good thing to do because he gave so much to this community, not just for Christmas Cheer, but if someone seriously injured or somebody had a house fire he would have a bike run," Lawson said. "He was just a very generous and giving man, and we miss him terribly."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.