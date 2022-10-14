The 3D Shop Uptown opens, offering retail space, custom builds and soon, classes

The 3D Shop Uptown, which will open Saturday at 20 Walnut St., offers a retail space, small scale custom items and custom business items and eventually plans to hold 3D printing classes where people can learn to print their own items.

The process of 3D printing creates 3-dimensional objects through layering materials like PLA, TPE, PETG and even resin. They may have fancy names, but they come out looking and feeling basically like plastic.

Duncan Monroe, originally from Richmond, began his 3D printing business path by making topographical, realistic 3D landscaping, gift items for friends and family. He eventually branched out to attend a craft fair that was at first, he said, unsuccessful, but eventually flourished.

People who had met him at the event began contacting him to make custom pieces, and from there the business became real. Michael Davey, who lives in Colorado, a friend of Monroe’s from high school, is his business partner.

Davey is an aerospace engineer, and Monroe works remotely as a design engineer for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Inc. Monroe is taking a 12-week course at MIT to further his knowledge of printing and, on the recommendation of his father-in-law Lee Prillaman, went through The Gauntlet, a business development program.

This, along with his local connection through his wife Jessie Monroe, Prillaman’s daughter, led him to move to Martinsville and then open the storefront.

He found it through Liam Kearney, who rents the storefront and an apartment connected to the back of the shop and was looking to sublease the storefront to a business. The two not only worked out a deal but became fast friends. The layout of the storefront also offers a private office and printer room for Monroe’s business.

Monroe said there will be four different facets to his business. The first is the retail space which will begin with printed items that Monroe has bought the template and rights to sell off of Patreon, a website for creators to sell their work. However, he said, he would eventually like that work to inspire local people to print their own designs for sale.

This is connected with another the second aspect that Monroe is eventually planning on diving into: classes. Monroe said that he has always wanted to teach. This way, he can teach people who are interested in 3D printing and who have a passion for creating.

“The idea is to show what’s possible,” Monroe said. “Not everyone needs to know everything." There are very detailed and comprehensive classes available at places such as the Patrick & Henry Jack Dalton IDEA Center, while he plans to offer very specific classes to individual ideas and projects, he said.

The final two components that The 3D Shop Uptown offers are custom items both on the small scale for individual people and on a larger scale for businesses. For these, Monroe holds an initial consultation where he helps create a physical design drawn out on a drafting table, he then creates the design on his computer in Microsoft 3D Builder or other programs for more complicated projects, and then the design is sent to the printers.

Printing can take from as little as 2 minutes to up to 4 days and even longer, depending on the size and detail of a project and the type of printer that is used. The shop started out with just two printers but now has 18. There are different styles: some traditional, some with a conveyor belt for longer objects and one that makes resin objects.

Monroe has already made a large variety of options ranging from practical to just for fun. He’s made table feet, centerpieces, fidget toys, wine butlers, custom merchandise and more.

He said he hopes to partner with other businesses to encourage shopping uptown, such as through a Coffee and CAD class at a coffee shop. He would hold classes for children as well as for adults, he said.

He currently has some promotions running. He offered free printed ghosts at the opening and a deal for businesses for 3 free design hours and one free basic prototype of the sort which take fewer than 12 hours to print.

The shop will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekdays by appointment. Appointments can be made over the website c3dp.me. He plans to open the shop during community events such as the Uptown Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 27. More information can be found on the Facebook page The 3D Shop Uptown.